Completing cycle allows area entry to come full circle in NASCAR

Making tracks.
In a perhaps fitting round-about way, Mooresville is doing its particular part to help see to it that history will repeat itself on NASCAR’s premier stage.
Professional driver Jennifer Jo Cobb, with direct ties to the area, is on track – again fittingly – to become the first women in three years to engage in a regularly-scheduled race on the top-notch NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Cobb, who owns her own team as well as drives for one that each call Mooresville home, is making preparations to make her personal debut in professional stock car racing’s number-one series when appearing in the Geico 500 on tap to take place at the super-fast Talladega Superspeedway.
The affair is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Cobb will be making her debut behind the controls of a No. 15 Chevrolet being fielded by Mooresville’s Rick Ware Racing.
As a result, she will become the first female to race in a Cup Series attraction since Danica Patrick made the scene in the 2018 Daytona 500.
Already a full-time participant in the NASCAR Truck Series while representing her own Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing organization that also is based out of Mooresville, Cobb will make the next step up in an entry that is guaranteed a starting assignment through NASCAR’s charter system. It comes after she has already made more than 30 starts in the parent organization’s second-tier Xfinity Series.
“I am so thankful for this opportunity,’’ said the 47-year-old and Kansas City, Kansas native Cobb through an official statement. “I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization. This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations.”
It’s a major move up the grid on the part of Mooresville’s Rick Ware Racing as well. The outfit fields several entries in the Cup Series with a number of drivers at the controls. No pilot has finished better than 20th for the team so far this season.
As another added attraction, Cobb will also be the oldest driver in the field for the Talladega start,
In making the appearance, Cobb will become one of just two women to compete in all three of NASCAR’s national series and one of 17 women to compete in the premier circuit.