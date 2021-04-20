Completing cycle allows area entry to come full circle in NASCAR

Making tracks.

In a perhaps fitting round-about way, Mooresville is doing its particular part to help see to it that history will repeat itself on NASCAR’s premier stage.

Professional driver Jennifer Jo Cobb, with direct ties to the area, is on track – again fittingly – to become the first women in three years to engage in a regularly-scheduled race on the top-notch NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

Cobb, who owns her own team as well as drives for one that each call Mooresville home, is making preparations to make her personal debut in professional stock car racing’s number-one series when appearing in the Geico 500 on tap to take place at the super-fast Talladega Superspeedway.

The affair is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Cobb will be making her debut behind the controls of a No. 15 Chevrolet being fielded by Mooresville’s Rick Ware Racing.

As a result, she will become the first female to race in a Cup Series attraction since Danica Patrick made the scene in the 2018 Daytona 500.