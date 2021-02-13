Completing cycle keeps Pride atop circuit competition

Cycles completed.

Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team polished off a pair of preferences during the second of a fast-break paced two-night turnaround courtesy of a nearly-as-impressive 74-52 triumph over PAC-7 Conference entry Union Academy serving to also keep the winning team’s perch atop the circuit standings securely in place.

Facing off against UA’s Cardinals for the second time in a home-and-home span of just two nights after previously-scheduled meetings between the two were affected by COVID-19 delays, the Pride in particular showed is muscle during the mid-game portion of play to prevail.

In the process of also banking the fifth of a possible six home-and-home season series opposite a countering PAC-7 counterpart, PLP improved its record to the 10-1 mark to show for both the season overall as well as in the crucial in-circuit ranks in ledgers that continued to sit side-by-side during a season’s schedule also shortened by virus-related concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result, Pine Lake now strolls into what amounts to the final full scheduled week of regular-season play sitting a minimum of two games ahead of the next-best entry in the all-important win column within the updated league standings.