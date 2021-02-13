Completing cycle keeps Pride atop circuit competition

Cycles completed.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team polished off a pair of preferences during the second of a fast-break paced two-night turnaround courtesy of a nearly-as-impressive 74-52 triumph over PAC-7 Conference entry Union Academy serving to also keep the winning team’s perch atop the circuit standings securely in place.
Facing off against UA’s Cardinals for the second time in a home-and-home span of just two nights after previously-scheduled meetings between the two were affected by COVID-19 delays, the Pride in particular showed is muscle during the mid-game portion of play to prevail.
In the process of also banking the fifth of a possible six home-and-home season series opposite a countering PAC-7 counterpart, PLP improved its record to the 10-1 mark to show for both the season overall as well as in the crucial in-circuit ranks in ledgers that continued to sit side-by-side during a season’s schedule also shortened by virus-related concerns.
As a result, Pine Lake now strolls into what amounts to the final full scheduled week of regular-season play sitting a minimum of two games ahead of the next-best entry in the all-important win column within the updated league standings.
Back at home against Union Academy to complete the set, the Pride overcame a somewhat lackadaisical start made more than understandable after coming off an in excess of 40-point favorable decision just one night earlier against the same foe to more than make amends during the course of combined second and third period play
PLP fought back from a five-point, first-quarter deficit and used a surge consisting of a total of 40-point edge during the two middle frames to easily take charge. Once charging in front, the Pride never looked back in racking up the final 22-point decision.
A well-spread attack featuring contributions of some sort from as many as nine different players was paced by the game-high 23 points – aided by the draining of a pair of 3-point shots – on the part of senior Jack Baldwin. Patrick Schwaba chimed in with a team second-best total of 11 points aided largely by the connecting of a team-best trio of 3-point shots.
Pine Lake headed back into play slated to follow up taking on host Bradford Prep seeking to also finalize that season series sweep by making its final at-home appearance of the regularly-scheduled segment of play when also tipping off the season series with Carolina International inside the PLP gym on Tuesday night.