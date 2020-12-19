Concerns on, off court spike rivals’ season series finale

What took place off the course was almost as important as what happened out on it.
The emphasis here is placed on the “almost” part.
Pine Lake Prep’s volleyball team paraded its way to a second straight-set sweep over crosstown rival and fellow PAC-7 Conference foe Langtree Charter that also served to also polish off the former’s collecting of both the home-and-home triumphs in regular-season showings between the two.
While the outcome coming in the form of by-session scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-5 carried clout in regards to both entries’ status in the same circuit ranks, it also held additional meaning for all involved as well.
Despite being dealt the defeat, Langtree Charter used the affair to also draw attention to one of its entire season’s main concerns. LCA celebrated its traditional Dig Pink recognition that is designed to raise awareness of breast cancer.
This year’s rally for the cause was held unlike any other in many regards. Limited fan attendance due to protocols in place in the wake of COVID-19 concerns served to reduce the number of spectators. Team members were also required to maintain distances as well.
Langtree backed the affair’s billing by once again donning the special pink-colored home uniforms its wears once a season for the special occasion.
Support Local Journalism
Despite the added limitations in place, avenues remained available for all wishing to aid the cause through the use of donations. A special reception table was in place at the LCA’s one and only gym entrance that allowed all visitors the chance to support the benefit. All proceeds will be used to benefit research in the fight against breast cancer.
Additional scenery was also in place courtesy of the pink-colored balloons scattered throughout the session’s stage.
The competition between the two teams served as the attraction’s drawing card.
The pair faced off for a second time with Pine Lake duplicating the season’s previous performance with the straight-set sweep. The Pride rattled off the wins in succession, fending off the Lions' most challenging effort in the second of the two sets played under the affair’s best-of-five format.
Pine Lake prevailed to also boost its placement in the PAC-7 Conference ranks as well. The Pride remained among the league entries sporting a better than break-even barrier both for the season overall and in the league standings.
Due to the limit being placed on the number of outings both the Pine Lake and Langtree Charter schedule this season takes place in the form of crucial conference counting contests.
Pine Lake remained in contention for a possible playoff bid, while LCA’s Lions dropped the decision to more than likely fall from any automatic postseason position.
Both programs stay busy when drawing the pre-holiday segment of the schedule to a close.
Entering Christmas week, Pine Lake follows the hosting of league member Union Academy on Monday by taking on host Bradford Prep on Tuesday. Langtree travels to Community School of Davidson on Monday before hosting Carolina International School on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!