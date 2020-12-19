Concerns on, off court spike rivals’ season series finale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the added limitations in place, avenues remained available for all wishing to aid the cause through the use of donations. A special reception table was in place at the LCA’s one and only gym entrance that allowed all visitors the chance to support the benefit. All proceeds will be used to benefit research in the fight against breast cancer.

Additional scenery was also in place courtesy of the pink-colored balloons scattered throughout the session’s stage.

The competition between the two teams served as the attraction’s drawing card.

The pair faced off for a second time with Pine Lake duplicating the season’s previous performance with the straight-set sweep. The Pride rattled off the wins in succession, fending off the Lions' most challenging effort in the second of the two sets played under the affair’s best-of-five format.

Pine Lake prevailed to also boost its placement in the PAC-7 Conference ranks as well. The Pride remained among the league entries sporting a better than break-even barrier both for the season overall and in the league standings.

Due to the limit being placed on the number of outings both the Pine Lake and Langtree Charter schedule this season takes place in the form of crucial conference counting contests.