Consistency keys Wildcats’ assurance of a winning record

Consistency counts.

Lake Norman’s football team provided the proof.

Performing on a rare Thursday night to avoid being out on the field on Good Friday, the Wildcats steadily sailed their way to a convincing, 28-0 triumph over fellow I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High.

With the win, Lake Norman did more than just avoid enduring its first multiple-game losing streak of the season. As a result, the decision also assured this year’s edition of no worse than a winning record by upping its record to the 4-2 mark. Those remain standards that will continue to be in place shoulder pad to shoulder pad throughout the course of remaining regular season play.

And that particular portion is also rapidly drawing to a close.

The Wildcats exited their outing against Hopewell coming in the first of consecutive road games with only one more regular-season appearance on tap.

In Huntersville to face off against Hopewell’s Titans, the Wildcats were as consistent as they have been all season on both sides of the scrimmage line. While posting single touchdowns during the course of each of the four periods on the offensive front, Lake Norman also stayed strong throughout play defensively to log in with its first shutout of the season.