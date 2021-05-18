Court adjournment complete with All-I-Meck tennis recognition

Court adjourned.

Before officially departing for the unusual season, several local athletes are among those to receive boys tennis-related honors on behalf of the I-Meck Conference.

The league released its first-ever – and likely last – spring season all-conference roster earlier this week to bring the rare campaign to a close. Traditionally, boys high school tennis at the state level is conducted in the fall, but an adjustment made in the schedule by the N.C. High School Athletic Association made it what is expected to be a one-year exception this spring.

A number of area athletes wound up being singled out for their select success. Members of the Lake Norman and Mooresville boys teams are among those set to receive all-league attention.

Lake Norman’s Wildcats are represented on the squad by eammates Walker Valentine, Connor Gray and Xabier Aguirrethabal.

In the case of Mooresville, the Blue Devils housed the duo of Rahul Das and Benjie Uy as fellow all-league players.

Official release of the All-I-Meck boys tennis team was made from the office of Masanori Toguchi Jr., I-Meck executive athletic secretary.