Court case convincing earns Lake Norman Sweet 16 nod

Lake Norman’s girls basketball team has a current court case that is continuing to be heard.
The Wildcats, in a pause caused by reported tracing of COVID-19 within their midst, received a dose of good news this week by being included for the first time in the updated version of the area-wide Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.
Unbeaten Lake Norman, at 4-0 before being shelved off the court courtesy of protocols in place, entered the poll at the No. 15 position. It was one of four new teams to be placed on the list.
It marks the team’s first appearance in the poll that covers a wide area of prep programs participating in the public and private school realm.
Lake Norman owns a standard that includes both conference and overall play.
The Wildcats entered required quarantine sitting at the 2-0 level to show for an equal number of games played in their I-Meck Conference as well as for the season overall.
Lake Norman was able to add a select number of out-of-conference contests to its schedule when the I-Meck Conference decided to put their programs on hold over continued coronavirus concerns. That hiatus is on tap to draw to a close this week, just as the time period for the Wildcats’ own off-court waiting period also draws to a close.
The latest inclusion in the Sweet 16 poll also comes to complement Lake Norman’s current ranking of No. 17 in the most recently-updated N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class girls poll.
The Wildcats are expected to make their first official appearance as a Sweet 16 entry when playing host to cross-town arch rival and fellow I-Meck member Mooresville on Tuesday night.