Court case convincing earns Lake Norman Sweet 16 nod

The Wildcats, in a pause caused by reported tracing of COVID-19 within their midst, received a dose of good news this week by being included for the first time in the updated version of the area-wide Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.

Unbeaten Lake Norman, at 4-0 before being shelved off the court courtesy of protocols in place, entered the poll at the No. 15 position. It was one of four new teams to be placed on the list.

It marks the team’s first appearance in the poll that covers a wide area of prep programs participating in the public and private school realm.

Lake Norman owns a standard that includes both conference and overall play.

The Wildcats entered required quarantine sitting at the 2-0 level to show for an equal number of games played in their I-Meck Conference as well as for the season overall.