Court company continues to cause concern for LNHS, MHS

For Lake Norman and Mooresville, it also means meeting some of those fellow league opponents listed among the teams considered ones to be aware of much earlier and perhaps even more often than in the past as the campaign gets underway in earnest this week.

As part of the revised playing schedule, it was also revealed that all of the state’s public hardwood teams will be limited in the number of regular season games that can be played. With that number placed at 14 by the NCHSAA, it means that each of the contests involving both LNHS and MHS will take place opposite fellow I-Meck counterparts.

Of the two, the slate in particular hits closest to home for Mooresville. Of the Devils’ first three scheduled league affairs on track to take place in less than a full week’s time, two of them are against teams –defending state 4A class co-champion North Meck and Vance – that each occupy one of the Sweet 16 poll’s top five positions.

As for Lake Norman, it too wastes little time being taken to task when on tap to christen its season against homestanding sixth-ranked West Charlotte.