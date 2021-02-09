Covering court completes area connections’ volleyball coverage

Consider the I-Meck Conference’s volleyball court completely covered courtesy of a combination of local athletes.

That is the case upon the release of the I-Meck’s volleyball all-conference roster.

Players from across the course covering offensive, defensive and specialists positions representing the programs at Lake Norman and Mooresville are among the ones being singled out for their season’s success as teammates on the all-league’s line-up card.

Between the Wildcats and Blue Devils, the only two non-Mecklenburg Country residents of the circuit, account for a total of five players named to the all-conference squad.

Perhaps fittingly courtesy of its official sharing of the regular-season conference crown, Lake Norman tops the local troops with its total of four players set to merit All-I-Meck attention.

The cast of setter/right-side hitter Courtney Storm, outside hitter Hailey Gilreath, libero Stephanie Sack and defensive specialist Ava Burkett combine to provide the co-champion Wildcats with the second-highest number of players to be placed on the team.

As for Mooresville, the Blue Devils wound up being represented on the select unit by senior outside hitter Charly Meade.