 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covering court completes area connections’ volleyball coverage
View Comments
top story

Covering court completes area connections’ volleyball coverage

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Consider the I-Meck Conference’s volleyball court completely covered courtesy of a combination of local athletes.

That is the case upon the release of the I-Meck’s volleyball all-conference roster.

Players from across the course covering offensive, defensive and specialists positions representing the programs at Lake Norman and Mooresville are among the ones being singled out for their season’s success as teammates on the all-league’s line-up card.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Between the Wildcats and Blue Devils, the only two non-Mecklenburg Country residents of the circuit, account for a total of five players named to the all-conference squad.

Perhaps fittingly courtesy of its official sharing of the regular-season conference crown, Lake Norman tops the local troops with its total of four players set to merit All-I-Meck attention.

The cast of setter/right-side hitter Courtney Storm, outside hitter Hailey Gilreath, libero Stephanie Sack and defensive specialist Ava Burkett combine to provide the co-champion Wildcats with the second-highest number of players to be placed on the team.

As for Mooresville, the Blue Devils wound up being represented on the select unit by senior outside hitter Charly Meade.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics