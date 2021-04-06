Covering plate keeps Mooresville perfect on softball diamond

Inside and out.

Mooresville High School’s softball team continues to cover both sides of the plate.

The Blue Devils remained unbeaten for the season overall after posting a pair of wins over as many different opponents from inside and outside their I-Meck Conference ranks.

Continuing a trend that has already happened more times than not, the Devils dispatched their way past league member Hopewell High, 20-0, before making a rare venture outside the circuit ranks to rummage past Cox Mill, 12-1.

The convincing contests served to improve Mooresville to the 6-0 standard for the season overall, a ledger that also features a 5-0 mark to show for all games held against common conference counterparts. With the latter account also serving to carry the most clout in regards to automatic postseason positioning, it enables the Blue Devils to head back in action later this week residing all alone atop the updated I-Meck standings as the only unbeaten entry in the field.

Staying there prove to be a breeze.