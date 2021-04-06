Covering plate keeps Mooresville perfect on softball diamond

Inside and out.
Mooresville High School’s softball team continues to cover both sides of the plate.
The Blue Devils remained unbeaten for the season overall after posting a pair of wins over as many different opponents from inside and outside their I-Meck Conference ranks.
Continuing a trend that has already happened more times than not, the Devils dispatched their way past league member Hopewell High, 20-0, before making a rare venture outside the circuit ranks to rummage past Cox Mill, 12-1.
The convincing contests served to improve Mooresville to the 6-0 standard for the season overall, a ledger that also features a 5-0 mark to show for all games held against common conference counterparts. With the latter account also serving to carry the most clout in regards to automatic postseason positioning, it enables the Blue Devils to head back in action later this week residing all alone atop the updated I-Meck standings as the only unbeaten entry in the field.
Staying there prove to be a breeze.
Making the trip to Huntersville to take on Hopewell, the Blue Devils took charge from the start with five runs crossing home plate in the top half of the first inning alone. After keeping the Titans scoreless in the bottom of the first frame, Mooresville erupted for 15 runs in the top of the second. A scoreless third stanza on the part of both teams in the third served to then draw the issue to a close at that point due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.
It marked the third time in matters held against fellow I-Meck foes that the contest failed to last the full regulation seven innings.
For the winners, the cast of Ellie Goins, Victoria Amon, Avrelle Harrell and Madelyn Colby each collected two hits and drove home three runs apiece. One of Amon’s efforts resulted in a triple. Bella Noble topped the team’s charts with the knocking in of four teammates all coming in a single swing of the bat courtesy of a grand slam.
Single base knocks apiece were also collected courtesy of Bentli Meadows, Emma Chopko, Brooke Piper and Lauren Vanderpool.
In the pitching circle, Katelyn Brandon gloved the win, failing to allow a run while striking out four in the innings-shortened affair.
The run total on the part of the victors was their highest of the season as well. The logging in of the shutout was also the third time so far this season that Mooresville has held a countering conference counterpart without a run.
In drawing the segment to a close, the Blue Devils matched up against a Cox Mill entry and stretched its streak of registering a double-digit run total to two straight and for a total of five times overall in slugging to the 12-1 decision.
Consecutive at-bat solo home runs apiece from Goins, Chopko and Meadows helped power the performance. Also, Vanderpool belted a triple and a double and was joined by teammates Chopko, Colby – who also doubled – and Harrell with two base hits apiece.
Solo shots apiece were also added to the attack thanks to Noble and Amon.
In the pitching circle, Campbell Schaen went the full five-inning distance – with matters once again terminated at that point again courtesy of the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule being enforced – and allowed the lone run while striking out six.
Mooresville returns to the field when also tossing out the first pitch of the second half of I-Meck play against host North Mecklenburg on Thursday. The Blue Devils take aim at posting their first sweep of a home-and-home season series in the process, having previously defeated North Meck’s Vikings, 17-0, in the two teams’ first meeting held back in the middle of March.