COVID issues cause Davidson to pause men’s basketball play

The coronavirus has hit home for the closest NCAA Division I men’s basketball program.

Athletic administrators representing Davidson College announced earlier this week that all team-related activities involving its men’s basketball program will be paused for COVID-19 issues.

The action follows reports of positive virus test results among its tier 1 personnel.

Tier I personnel includes scholar athletes, all coaches and any as well as additional staff members whose job requires close regular contact.

Among the immediate results, this weekend’s scheduled game at home against fellow Atlantic 10 Conference member St. Bonaventure has been postponed. As of press time, no new play date had been assigned in the Wildcats’ marquee match-up pitting the current top two A-10 teams against each other.

It amounts to a domino effect in place for Davidson. The Wildcats last played a game against UMass, whose program has also since reported positive COVID cases that resulted in a pause of its program’s play earlier in the week.

As it now stands, barring additional setbacks, Davidson is next scheduled to be in action when facing off against host conference member Fordham on Saturday.