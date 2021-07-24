Cream of SD-Area III crop keeps flag flying in playoffs

Way to go, guys.
Both of the postseason participants representing the same Southern Division of Area III that housed the return of the Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division baseball team this summer have merited the right to advance. They are both assured a presence in later this month’s North Carolina American Legion Baseball Championship.
The duo of regular-season SD-Area III champion Rowan County and runner-up Kannapolis each completed their respective first-round, alternating-site, and best-of-three-games series in sweeping fashion. The wins came over counterparts representing the Area III’s Northern Division to each receive the bids up for grabs to the group into the state attraction.
Both pulled off their feats in somewhat similar dramatic fashion.
Rowan County, based out of Salisbury and which plays all its home games at Granite Quarry’s Staton Field, notched a 6-0 decision over ND-Area III number-two seeded High Point in its opening game before coming through in the clutch in the second contest to down the Hi Toms, 9-8, in the second. As it turned out, due to field availability and lack thereof, both games were held on Rowan’s home field.
As for Kannapolis, somewhat misleading due to the fact that it actually conducts home games on the Cabarrus Country-based Northwest Cabarrus High School but is still technically identified as a Kannapolis resident, it emerged from its No. 2 SD-Area III seed in somewhat shocking fashion.
K-Town completed an unlikely comeback to defeat host and ND-Area III top seed Randolph County, 18-16, in a 10-inning affair in the first-round before capitalizing on that momentum built to register a 5-1 triumph in the series’ second and final game.
During the course of the regular season, Rowan County and Kannapolis each knocked off the Post 66 Moors twice to sweep the respective home-and-home series sets.
Rowan and Kannapolis will now square off once more to determine which of them will own what seed, either the No. 1 or No. 2, respectively, from the Area III ranks in gearing up for participation in the N.C. AL Championship that will be held in Cherryville beginning over the upcoming week. The top two teams from each of the state’s four areas will form that field. Cherryville automatically earns a presence as reward for serving as the host.
From the state attraction, the lone survivor will then advance into the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional that will also be held in the state. Area III member Randolph Country is guaranteed to be a participant courtesy of its status as the regional host. The winner of the Mid-Atlantic Regional will move on into next month’s American Legion World Series to take place at its permanent home in Shelby.