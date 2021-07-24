Cream of SD-Area III crop keeps flag flying in playoffs

K-Town completed an unlikely comeback to defeat host and ND-Area III top seed Randolph County, 18-16, in a 10-inning affair in the first-round before capitalizing on that momentum built to register a 5-1 triumph in the series’ second and final game.

During the course of the regular season, Rowan County and Kannapolis each knocked off the Post 66 Moors twice to sweep the respective home-and-home series sets.

Rowan and Kannapolis will now square off once more to determine which of them will own what seed, either the No. 1 or No. 2, respectively, from the Area III ranks in gearing up for participation in the N.C. AL Championship that will be held in Cherryville beginning over the upcoming week. The top two teams from each of the state’s four areas will form that field. Cherryville automatically earns a presence as reward for serving as the host.

From the state attraction, the lone survivor will then advance into the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional that will also be held in the state. Area III member Randolph Country is guaranteed to be a participant courtesy of its status as the regional host. The winner of the Mid-Atlantic Regional will move on into next month’s American Legion World Series to take place at its permanent home in Shelby.