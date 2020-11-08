Cross country runners finally toe season’s starting line

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
Members of Mooresville High School’s girls and boys cross country crews each revved up their running-game gears in order to engage in earlier this week’s first official pre-season practice of the revamped season.
In the neighborhood of 20 runners near equally dispersed between the two genders initially gathered under the awning behind the school’s annex for opening instructions before – perhaps fittingly – hitting the nearby track facility for some opening laps.
Matters were held following all the required protocols in place regarding COVID-19.
Wednesday in general marked the first formal day of season-opening rehearsals allowed by the state’s high school athletic programs as deemed during mid-August by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The outdoor sport of cross country involving girls and boys runners was joined by the indoor activity of volleyball in being the first to garner approval to begin.
Such non-volunteer-only activity for all of the state’s high school level sports has been suspended since March, when the NCHSAA put the mandate into action.
At Mooresville, the stroke of 3 p.m. marked the resumption of the school’s athletic program restart that allowed the cross country runners to beat volleyball’s opening session to the punch. The latter christened its first session a couple of hours later when actually doing so inside the gym in the same annex building.
Under normal circumstances, this particular part of November would actually see the close of the prep’s cross country campaign. However, delays to the schedule caused by the coronavirus have instead moved the season to begin this month. As it now stands, and pending more precautions due to the virus, first cross country meets can take place no earlier than Nov. 16. Teams are limited to 10 outings leading up to scheduled possible postseason appearances set to take place in January.
Mooresville has its first meet on tap scheduled for Nov. 18, two days after the NCHSAA has designated the date on which such competitions can take place. MHS is slated for additional regular-season appearances through December before engaging in postseason affairs upon the arrival of January.
Additional safety and health-related measures must also be employed. Every runner at Mooresville’s first session underwent individual temperature testing via a hand-held electronic thermometer. All were also required to wear facial coverings and maintained social distancing while addressing personal questionnaires related to any associated with COVID-19. Runners can be expected to undergo similar such screenings throughout the season.
Following the completion of the precautionary process, the crowd ventured down to the track in place inside the school’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium for two laps to continue the opening preparation process.
