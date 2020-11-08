Cross country runners finally toe season’s starting line

Under normal circumstances, this particular part of November would actually see the close of the prep’s cross country campaign. However, delays to the schedule caused by the coronavirus have instead moved the season to begin this month. As it now stands, and pending more precautions due to the virus, first cross country meets can take place no earlier than Nov. 16. Teams are limited to 10 outings leading up to scheduled possible postseason appearances set to take place in January.

Mooresville has its first meet on tap scheduled for Nov. 18, two days after the NCHSAA has designated the date on which such competitions can take place. MHS is slated for additional regular-season appearances through December before engaging in postseason affairs upon the arrival of January.

Additional safety and health-related measures must also be employed. Every runner at Mooresville’s first session underwent individual temperature testing via a hand-held electronic thermometer. All were also required to wear facial coverings and maintained social distancing while addressing personal questionnaires related to any associated with COVID-19. Runners can be expected to undergo similar such screenings throughout the season.

Following the completion of the precautionary process, the crowd ventured down to the track in place inside the school’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium for two laps to continue the opening preparation process.