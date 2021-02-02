Crosstown contest keeps counterparts on continuous course

Crosstown crossfire.

One local boys lacrosse entry closed out a perfect performance to show for the regular-season’s first full phase of play while seeing to it that another did just the opposite.

Pine Lake Prep’s Pride pounced ahead early and made the most of the edge to ultimately sweat out an eventual, 15-13 nudging past Mooresville High to polish off a so-far undefeated start to its season’s schedule while keeping the latter still in search of its first favorable outcome of play.

Coupling the narrow verdict over the Blue Devils and an earlier-week and much-more-convincing, 14-2 throttling of foe South Iredell, the Pride pronounced themselves fit just in time to embark on the start of crucial own-conference competition.

This was a rare non-conference contest for both parties during a season shortened somewhat as to the number of allowable affairs permitted on the part of the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pine Lake is now poised to take its overall 2-0 start into this week’s scheduled action that brings with it the beginning of play in its PAC-7 Conference ranks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}