Crosstown contest keeps counterparts on continuous course

Crosstown crossfire.
One local boys lacrosse entry closed out a perfect performance to show for the regular-season’s first full phase of play while seeing to it that another did just the opposite.
Pine Lake Prep’s Pride pounced ahead early and made the most of the edge to ultimately sweat out an eventual, 15-13 nudging past Mooresville High to polish off a so-far undefeated start to its season’s schedule while keeping the latter still in search of its first favorable outcome of play.
Coupling the narrow verdict over the Blue Devils and an earlier-week and much-more-convincing, 14-2 throttling of foe South Iredell, the Pride pronounced themselves fit just in time to embark on the start of crucial own-conference competition.
This was a rare non-conference contest for both parties during a season shortened somewhat as to the number of allowable affairs permitted on the part of the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association due to COVID-19 concerns.
Pine Lake is now poised to take its overall 2-0 start into this week’s scheduled action that brings with it the beginning of play in its PAC-7 Conference ranks.
With both teams appearing in the bout taking place on PLP’s home turf field fondly referred to as “The Grey” in recognition of the facility’s odd-color covering, the Pride – making their first formal appearance on familiar ground – darted out to a 4-1 lead in the opening period that proved pivotal in building them a solid foundation to emerge as victors. The teams stayed relatively close throughout the remainder of the match before the Pride was able to preserve the final two-goal winning margin.
Despite attempts to continuously cut into the initial deficit, the best the Blue Devils – appearing in a second straight road contest to also get their regular-season schedule underway – could do was close the gap to within the final difference of two goals.
Mooresville, 0-2 overall, opened its season also on the road when winding up on the short end of a 16-1 decision to host Lake Norman Charter.
In the case of Pine Lake, the favorable outcome rendered over Mooresville was nothing like the way the Pride opened their season earlier in the week. PLP marched into play against South Iredell and paraded out of nearby Troutman with the 14-2 decision that abled it to kick off the season’s schedule with authority.
No additional individual information was available from either contest from any of the participating parties.
All headed back into play this week.
Pine Lake was prepped to put its solid start to the test when staying put at home to host Community School of Davidson in the pivotal PAC-7 Conference opener for both.
Meanwhile, Mooresville headed into play slated to play host to South Iredell but that particular affair wound up being postponed due to COVID-related issues regarding the Vikings. As a result, the Devils will next be in action when traveling to take on Davie County in another non-conference-counting affair set to take place on Thursday night.