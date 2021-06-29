Crowning completes court conquest for first-ever MHS queen

Queen of the court.

Complete with a police escort, Mooresville High School girls tennis player Julia Abrams hauled back home the shiniest piece of royalty hardware available up for grabs on an individual basis to participants engaging in play within the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class girls state tennis championship.

Conducted for the first – and more than likely the last – time during the summer portion of what is more traditionally held during the fall segment of the calendar year, it was a sun-drenched stage on which the Blue Devils’ Abrams easily shined.

Abrams failed to suffer a single set setback and limited opponents to the winning of two games or less in all but one of her eight sets total – two apiece held in four rounds —to capture the coveted NCHSAA 4A class individual singles tennis title.

A senior already previously anointed as both the I-Meck Conference and NCHSAA 4A Midwest Region singles champion, Abrams actually encountered her most difficult challenge as early as possible into her ultimate two-day experience. From there, she cruised to the point of establishing a new precedence for the MHS program.