Crowning completes court conquest for first-ever MHS queen

Queen of the court.
Complete with a police escort, Mooresville High School girls tennis player Julia Abrams hauled back home the shiniest piece of royalty hardware available up for grabs on an individual basis to participants engaging in play within the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class girls state tennis championship.
Conducted for the first – and more than likely the last – time during the summer portion of what is more traditionally held during the fall segment of the calendar year, it was a sun-drenched stage on which the Blue Devils’ Abrams easily shined.
Abrams failed to suffer a single set setback and limited opponents to the winning of two games or less in all but one of her eight sets total – two apiece held in four rounds —to capture the coveted NCHSAA 4A class individual singles tennis title.
A senior already previously anointed as both the I-Meck Conference and NCHSAA 4A Midwest Region singles champion, Abrams actually encountered her most difficult challenge as early as possible into her ultimate two-day experience. From there, she cruised to the point of establishing a new precedence for the MHS program.
Abrams is the first tennis singles champion representing Mooresville in either its girls and boys court programs. She is also the first to bring back to the campus a state title in the sport since a girls Blue Devils doubles team comprised of Ginny Stroud and Meredith Campbell managed to accomplish the feat during the fall of the 1993 season. That latter achievement took place prior to the time when the state divided the playing field into its four classes that went into effect in 1997.
Abrams is the first to fashion the effort as a 4A class entry.
Traditionally, the NCHSAA girls season is held during the fall. This year, with an adjustment made to the schedule due to COVID-19, it was moved to a late spring start with an early summer finish for what is expected to be a short-lived single year. Many expect the sport to return to its more traditional time frame effective with the start of the 2021-22 state school sports year in August.
As for Mooresville’s Abrams, she made sure to make the rare spring season one to remember for more than just when it was being played.
Doing so on the Millbrook Tennis Center site held over the span of two days, Abrams defended the No.1 Midwest Region seeded status she carried into the affair to conquer the crowd.
She held the drama to a minimum most of the way.
In the title match, Abrams held her fellow finalist to a matching number of games to erase all doubt with a solid, 6-2, 6-2 decision. Making the issue more memorable, Abrams was able to prevent her foe from Millbrook High from making the most of the equivalent of a home court setting.
That outcome practically mirrored the manner in which she primarily navigated through the 16-player bracket.
Abrams racked up a 6-2, 6-0 verdict in the third round semifinals that came after she breezed through a 6-1, 6-0 showing in the second round’s quarterfinals.
It was in the opening round where the eventual champion faced her only adversity. Abrams earned a 7-5 edge during the points-based tiebreaking procedure used to prevail in her opening set by a 7-6 count before overcoming some jitters to chalk up a 6-2 triumph that second set.
Of the total of 15 games Abrams lost during the finals, seven came after her first-round appearance.
Despite gathering strength as she progressed to the crown, the performance by Abrams failed to be impressive enough to earn her additional individual honors. She was the only state champion in either singles and/or doubles play in each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications that was not also showered with a Most Valuable Player accolade. The MVP of the 4A class affair was awarded to a singles entry that was defeated during the semifinals by the eventual state runner-up.
As a part of her crowning achievement, Abrams was the recipient of a police-led escort upon her return to Mooresville following the completion of the state tournament.
The presence of the state singles victor accounted for one of two local entries in the class’ girls tennis finals.
The Lake Norman High doubles team made up of partners Kaitlyn Crabb and Carissa Bauer formed one of the eight pairs contending for that division’s title. The twosome was dealt a first-round, 6-3, 6-3 loss that drew their participation to a close.