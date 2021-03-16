Cutting it close keeps Wildcats alive in postseason play

Chalk up yet another situation when close by all means counts.
Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team built an early lead and, although cutting it close, continued to keep its distance barely before hanging on by the tip of its sticks to down Winston-Salem’s R.J. Reynolds, 9-8, during the course of first-night play of opening-round competition in the ongoing N.C. High School Athletic Association’s open-class lacrosse playoffs.
By edging out the outcome, the Wildcats earned the right to advance into second-round play when engaging in that segment of the single-elimination phase of second-season play scheduled to take place later this week.
With the win, the regular-season champions of their Conference 12 improved to the 8-6 level for the season overall while keeping alive the season for this year’s edition into as deep as round two for a program that boasts of one previous statewide championship in the sport.
While winding up as close as it possibly could, the outcome served to ultimately support the status of each team entering the affair. Lake Norman holds the No. 5 seed among the total of 16 teams comprising the NCHSAA’s West Region and pitted that position alongside the No. 12 seed owned by Reynolds’ Demons.
At home to christen postseason play as a result of securing the higher-seeded slot, the Wildcats scratched for their first five goals of the contests all coming within the course of the first 15 minutes of the opening 25-minute half serving to also stake them to the early edge.
During that span alone, senior attacker Abby McMahan struck for two goals, while the cast of cohorts consisting of classmates midfielders Samantha Gilligan, Kylie Harris and Nikki Chester each also joined in on the points production with solo strikes apiece. Combined, their efforts enabled the home team to nurse a 5-3 lead at the intermission break.
Over the course of the second half, matters took on a much more dramatic turn. The two teams took turns taking shots at each other before the Wildcats held on to notch the mere one-goal decision.
In their goal, sophomore starting keeper Kendall Todd piled up a total of seven saves to do her particular part in preserving the outcome.
In girls lacrosse, postseason play is conducted under an open format that finds members of each of the state’s four classifications all competing on the same stage.
For Lake Norman, it prevailed in its match-up opposite fellow 4A class entry Reynolds to merit a second-round meeting with yet another same-class foe No. 4 seeded Northwest Guilford. That meeting is set to take place on the latter’s home field on Wednesday night. The winner will advance into early next week’s third-round play also slated to be held on the home field of the higher-seeded entry.