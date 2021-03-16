Cutting it close keeps Wildcats alive in postseason play

Chalk up yet another situation when close by all means counts.

Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team built an early lead and, although cutting it close, continued to keep its distance barely before hanging on by the tip of its sticks to down Winston-Salem’s R.J. Reynolds, 9-8, during the course of first-night play of opening-round competition in the ongoing N.C. High School Athletic Association’s open-class lacrosse playoffs.

By edging out the outcome, the Wildcats earned the right to advance into second-round play when engaging in that segment of the single-elimination phase of second-season play scheduled to take place later this week.

With the win, the regular-season champions of their Conference 12 improved to the 8-6 level for the season overall while keeping alive the season for this year’s edition into as deep as round two for a program that boasts of one previous statewide championship in the sport.

While winding up as close as it possibly could, the outcome served to ultimately support the status of each team entering the affair. Lake Norman holds the No. 5 seed among the total of 16 teams comprising the NCHSAA’s West Region and pitted that position alongside the No. 12 seed owned by Reynolds’ Demons.

