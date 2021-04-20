Dad wants name on this roll

“When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” is not only the title but also the familiar lyrics to a well-known religious hymn.
It’s also one of the few that Dad can still recall.
With him afflicted with Alzheimer’s that has had an adverse effect on his mind, we are not by any means alone in our dealing with the results on a daily basis. God continues to bless the around-the-clock caretakers who have taken Dad under their angelic wings and provided constant companionship and regular updates during the time that immediate family members cannot be present.
Dad once again blurted out the hymnal’s refrain with regularity during the course of gathering to celebrate the weekend’s arrival of his 88th birthday. It brought brightness to his otherwise tired-looking eyes when we did our level best to explain to him just what particular role the catchy tune’s title roll was referring to. It seemed as though he was able to fully understand it was a line-up card he wanted to be on when it was, indeed, finally called.
Dad has been on his share of rosters. As is the norm, some of his past experiences came rushing back to the forefront as family members gathered to celebrate the arrival of another birthday. One in particular that was mentioned directly involved his sports-related career.
The second son and one of six siblings total of tenant-farmer parents, Dad grew up the hard-working way. As a better-than-average athlete engaging in multiple sports at his rural high school, he was also somewhat of a novelty. A natural lefthander, his soft basketball jump shot and odd-looking delivery on the pitching mound made him a valuable member of the respective programs. For Dad, though, sports were not his one-way ticket to leave the farmer’s life he became to loathe. Upon arriving at an age where a crossroads was present in regards to choosing a possible career, Dad selected the one much less traveled.
At his school, it was required that the male population take courses in the Future Farmers of America curriculum. This did not suit long-time sodbuster Dad one little bit. So he decided to take matters into his own hands.
He made the decision to leave his current school and seek out his education at another area institution that did not force the FFA teachings on its male students. While the second choice was out of his resident’s district, it meant that in order to attend, he had to secure his own method of transportation. In a family teetering on the brink of poverty, there was no other choice for him to make other than walking the several miles to and from the campus. He had to do so in the mornings after completing his chores and arrive back home to take care of evening duties before sunset. Unfortunately, it also meant ending any ties to after-school sports activities.
The situation soon solved itself.
Not long after Dad made the move to the second school, his family received a personal visit from the principal of his former institution. As it turned out, that administrator was a sports enthusiast. He had noticed Dad’s contributions to some of the school’s athletic programs. He made a promise that if Dad returned to his school, he would see to it that the requirement for following the FFA path would be waived on his behalf.
As it turned out, the substitute course was one in typing. It served to set Dad on a writing career while also allowing him to resume a somewhat successful sports career. Allowing him to return to rosters keeps his hopes alive of also hearing his name called on that “Up Yonder” roll as well.