Dad wants name on this roll

“When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” is not only the title but also the familiar lyrics to a well-known religious hymn.

It’s also one of the few that Dad can still recall.

With him afflicted with Alzheimer’s that has had an adverse effect on his mind, we are not by any means alone in our dealing with the results on a daily basis. God continues to bless the around-the-clock caretakers who have taken Dad under their angelic wings and provided constant companionship and regular updates during the time that immediate family members cannot be present.

Dad once again blurted out the hymnal’s refrain with regularity during the course of gathering to celebrate the weekend’s arrival of his 88th birthday. It brought brightness to his otherwise tired-looking eyes when we did our level best to explain to him just what particular role the catchy tune’s title roll was referring to. It seemed as though he was able to fully understand it was a line-up card he wanted to be on when it was, indeed, finally called.

Dad has been on his share of rosters. As is the norm, some of his past experiences came rushing back to the forefront as family members gathered to celebrate the arrival of another birthday. One in particular that was mentioned directly involved his sports-related career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}