Davidson defies status as minor participant in Maui Invitational

The lone minor played just like one of the majors.
The nearby Davidson College men’s basketball team, the lone member of a non-power conference entry helping form the field, defied that status throughout the course of its debut appearance in this week’s 37th annual Camping World Maui Invitational at Asheville’s Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Not once but two times during the course of the opening game’s 20 seconds remaining in regulation play, the Wildcats took as many three-point shots at registering a win before settling instead with a close-call, 78-76 defeat dropped at the hands of nationally-ranked Texas.
With the literally last-second setback that saw the second of those two final attempts on the part of Davidson miss its mark as the game-ending busser sounded, it served to put it at the 1-1 mark for the season overall while also knocking it into the consolation bracket of this year’s most unusual three-day Maui Invitational.
Traditionally held in Hawaii as part of an early-season affair, this year’s event was re-located to North Carolina in general and Asheville in particular as part of safety-related precautions in place due COVID-19. It marks the time ever that the attraction it taking place at a site on the mainland.
As it turned out, instead of making the cross-country excursion to participate, Davidson merely had to make the approximate two-hour trip to join the remaining seven additional entries.
With the presence of Davidson, it joins those other teams all representing what are considered to be power conferences in contending for this season’s title.
Support Local Journalism
With the loss taking place on Monday afternoon in what was also the first of four games to take place during the course of the opening-day schedule, the Wildcats moved into the consolation bracket on track take on fellow first-round victim Providence in a late Tuesday night. Results from that contest were posted too late to be included in this edition.
Trailing by two points with the last 20 seconds left to play, Davidson twice had the chance to conjure on the potential game-winner in a decision to try and take that chance instead of opting for potential overtime. The second of those efforts failed to find the mark to seal the closely-contested deal. In fact, the final two-point differential wound up being by far the smallest margin of any of the first day’s four games played.
“We fought the entire game, for all 40 minutes,’’ said Bob McKillop, Davidson’s head coach, via a video conference call held after the game. “We got a great look we wanted at the end of the game, and we went for the win.”
Initially, it was Davidson that performed as the ranked entry. The Wildcats connected on all but three of their first 13 shots from the floor that helped build a 23-16 lead. Davidson found itself on the short end of a 43-39 count at the intermission break.
Despite the fact that the game was held so early in the season, each team netted 34 points in the paint and combined for a mere nine turnovers total.
The bout pitted upstart Davidson opposite the undefeated and No. 17-ranked Texas Longhorns in a bid by both to advance into the Invitational’s winner’s bracket semifinals. With the verdict, the Wildcats instead slipped into the consolation bracket that is still assured of providing them with as many as three appearances over the course of an as-many-day span.
Other teams in the field include No.14-ranked North Carolina as well as UNLV, Indiana, Alabama and Stanford.
Davidson will close out its stay in the event with a third game on Wednesday with time and opponent to be determined before taking an extended break prior to facing off against Georgia Southern on Dec. 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!