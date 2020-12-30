 Skip to main content
Davidson to grow from final non-conference victory
Davidson to grow from final non-conference victory

One to grow on.

The Davidson College men’s basketball team parlayed offensive rebounds resulting in second-chance points into a dominating, 85-65 triumph over Vanderbilt taking place in the final non-conference appearance of regular-season play,

With the win, Davidson secured its second straight win to improve to the 5-3 mark overall and recorded the 599th for current head coach Bob McKillop.

The Wildcats, tuning up for Atlantic 10 Conference play that will fill up the remainder of the regular-season schedule, dominated the board work in particular on the offensive front – collecting 16 offensive rebounds -- and used that strength to also score 27 points following an initial miss.

After owning a 35-29 edge at intermission, Davidson pushed its lead into the double-digit barrier barely four minutes into the second. The difference never shrank to single digits from that point.

Hyunjung Lee scored a game-high 23 points, while Carter Collins netted 22 points for a second straight game. Kellan Grady chipped in with 19 points, and Michael Jones added 11 points from a reserve role coming on off the bench.

Davidson begins the pivotal A-10 segment of its season’s schedule when making its final appearance of the 2020 portion of the split-year schedule by hosting Richmond at the Belk Arena and on the McKillop Court on Wednesday night.

