Defeat denies Devils satisfying finish to I-Meck soccer season

Given its rathers, this is one that wants be traded back in.
A bid by Mooresville’s girls soccer team to close out its season on a high note while also sending out this year’s seniors out in style instead ended sourly following a 1-0 defeat dropped to I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek.
The attempt to also polish off another home-and-home series sweep instead served to shoulder the Blue Devils with their first splitting of such a two-match showing.
As a result, the outcome also taking place in the regular-season finale for both parties placed Mooresville at the 7-5-1 level for the season overall that is worth the outright ownership of third-place in the final updated I-Meck standings.
It is anticipated that the placement will be just shy of meriting the Devils a state playoff berth.
In a season shortened in the number of appearances, it also includes a more limited field for playoff purposes than in the past. As a result, only the teams placing in the top two positions in a league’s final standings are practically assured of receiving a postseason bid.
A shot by Mooresville to upgrade its position never was able to materialize in the meeting with Mallard Creek.
After earlier prevailing over the Mavericks by a 6-2 count in the two teams’ first session held earlier in April, an attempt at knocking in with a second such favorable verdict came up shy.
The two teams were leg-locked in a scoreless tie through intermission and nearing the final phase of the second. Mallard Creek managed to punch in what proved to be the deciding single strike just inside the second half’s 11-minute mark to break up the duel.
It marked the first and only time all season that Mooresville was dealt a defeat by a team it had beaten previously in the season. The only two prior losses suffered by the Blue Devils came in two meetings each with the teams that placed first and second in the final league standings to merit playoff berths.
The end result also drew a close to the Mooresville girls soccer team’s ties to its current I-Meck Conference crowd. Effective with the 2021-22 state school sports year, the Blue Devils will be aligned in a yet-to-be named new circuit affiliation that features only one current I-Meck member crosstown rival Lake Norman as a fellow roster member.