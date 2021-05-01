Defeat denies Devils satisfying finish to I-Meck soccer season

Given its rathers, this is one that wants be traded back in.

A bid by Mooresville’s girls soccer team to close out its season on a high note while also sending out this year’s seniors out in style instead ended sourly following a 1-0 defeat dropped to I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek.

The attempt to also polish off another home-and-home series sweep instead served to shoulder the Blue Devils with their first splitting of such a two-match showing.

As a result, the outcome also taking place in the regular-season finale for both parties placed Mooresville at the 7-5-1 level for the season overall that is worth the outright ownership of third-place in the final updated I-Meck standings.

It is anticipated that the placement will be just shy of meriting the Devils a state playoff berth.

In a season shortened in the number of appearances, it also includes a more limited field for playoff purposes than in the past. As a result, only the teams placing in the top two positions in a league’s final standings are practically assured of receiving a postseason bid.

A shot by Mooresville to upgrade its position never was able to materialize in the meeting with Mallard Creek.