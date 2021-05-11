Defeats cast different light on defending I-Meck champions

A different point of view.
For the first time in years, Mooresville High School’s baseball team is seeing things differently these days from the dugout.
The Blue Devils were knocked out of at least a share of the I-Meck Conference lead for the first time since the start of 2019 season after being dealt consecutive defeats on their home field during the course of a rare doubleheader sweep.
Forced into such action caused by weather-related adjustments, the Devils followed up being silenced by a 3-0 score in their opening appearance by fellow I-Meck rival Hough High by keeping matters closed to the end of a 3-2 decision dropped to the Huskies.
The varsity twinbill was held after the two teams’ earlier scheduled meeting was delayed twice by too-wet playing conditions. In order to adhere to weekly and seasonal restrictions on the part of all teams due to COVID-19, both programs mutually agreed to conduct the series in a single sitting. Both of the regulation contests were held on Mooresville’s home field.
With the defeats, the Blue Devils – still officially designated as defending I-Meck and N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class state defending champions – headed back into action this week owning a 2-2 record to show for both the season overall and within crucial in-conference ranks. Both standards will continued to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regular season play with all of the teams’ contests limited to only I-Meck affairs.
Needing to secure a split when engaging in the second game of the twinbill, Mooresville instead surrendered what proved to be the deciding runs in the last of the fifth inning to lose the handle on the 2-0 lead it held up to that point.
On the pitching front, MHS staff members Chad Harvey, Ian Bingham and Braeden Major all shared mound time. As a crew, they allowed the three runs on eight hits while striking out six.
At the plate, the Devils gathered in single base knocks apiece from teammates Bingham, Reed Sullivan, Drew Park and Calen Lawson. The latter was also credited with the lone run batted in.
In the opener, Hough logged in with all the runs in the 3-0 decision.
Mooresville’s Nick Merriman was shouldered with the pitching loss in going the distance on the mound.
Mooresville returns to the diamond when facing off against league member Vance in this week’s home-and-home season series set.