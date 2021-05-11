Defeats cast different light on defending I-Meck champions

A different point of view.

For the first time in years, Mooresville High School’s baseball team is seeing things differently these days from the dugout.

The Blue Devils were knocked out of at least a share of the I-Meck Conference lead for the first time since the start of 2019 season after being dealt consecutive defeats on their home field during the course of a rare doubleheader sweep.

Forced into such action caused by weather-related adjustments, the Devils followed up being silenced by a 3-0 score in their opening appearance by fellow I-Meck rival Hough High by keeping matters closed to the end of a 3-2 decision dropped to the Huskies.

The varsity twinbill was held after the two teams’ earlier scheduled meeting was delayed twice by too-wet playing conditions. In order to adhere to weekly and seasonal restrictions on the part of all teams due to COVID-19, both programs mutually agreed to conduct the series in a single sitting. Both of the regulation contests were held on Mooresville’s home field.

