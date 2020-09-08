Defending champion favored in CGA’s Senior Am

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s no need to look long to find the favorite for this week’s title in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 59th annual Carolinas Senior Amateur Golf Championship.

It starts at the top.

Mooresville’s Steve Harwell enters play that tees off today at the Ballantyne Country Club course in Charlotte as not only the attraction’s reigning champion but also currently the top-ranked player in the CGA’s Carolinas Senior Men’s official rankings.

Already this year, in tuning up for a possible title defense, Harwell emerged as the runner-up at the Golfweek Player of the Year Classic, fashioned a third-place finish at the Jones Cup Senior competition and merited an appearance in the U.S. Amateur Championship.

He will be hard-pressed to match last year’s feat in the CGA Carolinas Sr. Am. Leading wire-to-wire, Harwell embellished on a three-stroke lead he carried into the final round to finish with an impressive 10-stroke edge over the next-nearest entry in the field. His final score of 18-under par set the event’s scoring record, and his double-digit margin of victory was also among the affair’s all-time best.