Defending champion favored in CGA’s Senior Am

There’s no need to look long to find the favorite for this week’s title in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 59th annual Carolinas Senior Amateur Golf Championship.
It starts at the top.
Mooresville’s Steve Harwell enters play that tees off today at the Ballantyne Country Club course in Charlotte as not only the attraction’s reigning champion but also currently the top-ranked player in the CGA’s Carolinas Senior Men’s official rankings.
Already this year, in tuning up for a possible title defense, Harwell emerged as the runner-up at the Golfweek Player of the Year Classic, fashioned a third-place finish at the Jones Cup Senior competition and merited an appearance in the U.S. Amateur Championship.
He will be hard-pressed to match last year’s feat in the CGA Carolinas Sr. Am. Leading wire-to-wire, Harwell embellished on a three-stroke lead he carried into the final round to finish with an impressive 10-stroke edge over the next-nearest entry in the field. His final score of 18-under par set the event’s scoring record, and his double-digit margin of victory was also among the affair’s all-time best.
Harwell, using the performance to support his selection as last year’s CGA Senior Player of the Year, is among as many as six previous champions helping fill the fairway for play in this week’s event.
He is also among several fellow area entries from Mooresville in the initial mix. Harwell will officially be representing the River Run Golf & Country Club out of Davidson. Mooresville’s Mike Arnold will be taking with him ties to the Trump National Golf Club, while Mooresville’s Jimmy Popp will be representing his home Mooresville Golf Club course.
All will be part of the field assured of taking part in each of the affair’s first two rounds that will be held today and tomorrow. The field will then be trimmed to the low 60 players – including ties – for advancement into the final 18 holes of play on tap to take place on Friday.
The field is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 55th birthday by today, maintains a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association and has an active individual USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 10.4.
