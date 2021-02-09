Defending swim champions settle for regional’s runner-up status

Reluctantly, the defense rested.
Despite a determined attempt, Pine Lake Prep’s boys swimming team wound up surrendering its year-long convincing case as outright owners of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Region Diving and Swimming Championship Meet title.
The Pride, entering the affair spread out over the course of a three-day span -- and with both entry and attendance limited due to COVID-19 -- as the competition’s defending champion, parlayed their total of points-producing performances in both individual and relay-related events into an official runner-up placement.
Pine Lake accumulated a total of 81 points when all diving and swimming action was concluded inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center that wound up being the second-best such total tallied by any of the other total of 21 teams picking up at least one point apiece. The effort came a year after the Pride captured the regional crown – doing so for the first time -- on its way towards also ruling as the combination 1A/2A class state champion for the first time ever in program history.
The second-place finish on the part of the Pride also came to help complement the program’s role as the official host of the combo-class completion.
The attraction, featuring the diving segment on one day followed by the swimming portion two days later, was one of a number of similar such affairs also held across the state for the equivalent of the diving/swimming postseason’s state semifinals that helped determine qualifiers for the upcoming NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship meet.
In a way, appearing in the first of the swim season’s two phases of statewide playoffs also helped open the ending portion of yet another era at Pine Lake. This year marks the program’s last one as a member of the state’s 1A class membership. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year, PLP will also begin first-time-ever participation as a 2A class entry.
The relinquishing of the Central Region team title came complete with some stellar individual as well as total team efforts on the part of the Pride. The entry conjured up a total of three first-place finishes – two coming courtesy of the same single source and the third fashioned from a relay roster – among its host of feats coming to pick up points for the team.
No other single athlete of the program wound up being more productive than the Pride’s Avijit Das. He fashioned the fastest solo finishes each in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle races that were each worth the maximum number of nine points apiece to the team’s total. Additionally, Das handled one of the legs covered on the part of the Pride’s 400-meter freestyle relay roster that also posted the winning team. The relay win was worth another 18 points to the total.
Other members of the winning foursome included Nathan Adams, Jackson Long and Noah Humphrey. All of them were also involved in additional points-gathering efforts for Pine Lake.
Seconds scored by the defending regional champs came courtesy of Adams on his own in the 100-meter backstroke event, as well as the 200-meter freestyle relay crew comprised of Adams, Long, Das and Owen Sypolt.
Additional points performances were contributed individually courtesy of Humphrey in the 200-meter and 500-meter freestyle events, Henry Shook in the 200-meter individual medley, Long in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly, Adams in the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke, Sypolt in the 100-meter backstroke, and Nathan Tran in the 100-meer breastroke.
Also, the foursome made up of Humphrey, Tran, Sypolt and Tyler Garrett scored in the 200-meter medley relay.
All of the points-producing performances coming courtesy of eighth-place finishes or better wound up being rewarded with invites to represent the defending state champion Pride into the combination class 1A/2A NCHSAA State Championship Diving & Swim Meet that will be held over the course of two days and at a pair of different venues later this week.
The diving segment of the event will be held at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh, after which the swimming portion will then be held back in the same Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary where Pine Lake celebrated its program’s first-ever state title last year on Friday.
Participation in the state meet will also be used to bring the state’s high school diving and swimming season to a close.