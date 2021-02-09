Defending swim champions settle for regional’s runner-up status

Reluctantly, the defense rested.

Despite a determined attempt, Pine Lake Prep’s boys swimming team wound up surrendering its year-long convincing case as outright owners of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Region Diving and Swimming Championship Meet title.

The Pride, entering the affair spread out over the course of a three-day span -- and with both entry and attendance limited due to COVID-19 -- as the competition’s defending champion, parlayed their total of points-producing performances in both individual and relay-related events into an official runner-up placement.

Pine Lake accumulated a total of 81 points when all diving and swimming action was concluded inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center that wound up being the second-best such total tallied by any of the other total of 21 teams picking up at least one point apiece. The effort came a year after the Pride captured the regional crown – doing so for the first time -- on its way towards also ruling as the combination 1A/2A class state champion for the first time ever in program history.

The second-place finish on the part of the Pride also came to help complement the program’s role as the official host of the combo-class completion.