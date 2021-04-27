Despite dealt defeat, all is not lost for softball Blue Devils

If it had to happen, then it’s a good thing it happened when it happened.
Mooresville’s softball team ended its season-long unbeaten run when being hand-delivered a 9-7 defeat to non-conference and out-of-classification foe Cox Mill Monday evening. The Blue Devils entered this the final full week of regular-season play undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the state’s 4A class most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com poll.
The Blue Devils engaged in the first-of-the-week affair opposite a non-conference opponent to help fill a gap in the late season schedule on the part of both teams.
The Blue Devils dropped the decision to fall to the 11-1 level for the season overall while able to maintain their continued unblemished status in the crucial I-Meck Conference ranks. That record remains at a league-leading 10-0 mark heading into later this week’s finale already assuring the Devils of no worse than gloving a share of a second consecutive I-Meck regular season title.
Despite a strong start to matters resulting in shoving Mooresville out to a 5-0 lead in place at the conclusion of one inning play alone, the Blue Devils were unable to maintain the momentum to suffer the first-time defeat. After scoring the handful runs on three hits, one of them a grand slam home run from senior team co-captain Emma Chopko, the Blue Devils managed only two more runs and three additional hits over the remainder of play.
Still, matters were not completely decided until each team’s final turn at bat.
With the contest knotted in at 7-7 entering the seventh inning, a pair of unearned runs tallied by Cox Mill – raising the number of such scores to three total for the game overall – in the top of the stanza wound up making the final difference.
The two teams each seem destined to make first-round appearances in upcoming statewide postseason play in their respective class ranks. Mooresville was unable to retaliate in the last of the inning to taste defeat for the first time all season.
Mooresville is all but assured of representing its 4A-class I-Meck circuit as its top-seeded entry. Cox Mill’s Chargers are guaranteed of placing no worse than in second-place in their 3A-class South Piedmont Conference that is also solid enough of a placement to merit a playoff invite.
Even after the fast start, Mooresville managed to hold on to its lead through three full frames before the Chargers plated three runs in the top half of the fourth to take a 7-6 edge. The Blue Devils then forged a tie with what proved to be their final run logged in the last of the sixth.
Starting freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen worked all seven innings to shoulder her first varsity-level loss. She allowed 12 hits on six strikeouts while being tagged with six earned runs.
Offensively, most of the efforts came early. Chopko connected on the bases-loaded home run in the opening frame for the first of her team-high two hits – both of them good for extra bases – in the game. She later tagged a double that also drove home a teammate as well. As a result, she finished the game with five runs batted in.
Additional single base knocks good for one-base advances apiece were provided by Lauren Vanderpool, Avrelle Harrell, Maddie Colby and – in a pinch-hitting role – Emily Dudley. The latter’s off-the-bench effort was also good for a run batted in as well.
While infielder Brooke Piper crossed home plate two times, the cast of Vanderpool, Chopko, Victoria Amon, Ellie Goins and Bentli Meadows each scored once to round out the run production.
On the defensive front, the Blue Devils allowed the most number of runs they have surrendered all season, hindering the effort with a pair of fielding errors that also contributed to the three unearned runs.
Back to more important business, Mooresville returns to its home diamond against I-Meck member Mallard Creek in a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday. A win in either of the two games on tap will assure the Blue Devils outright ownership of the conference’s regular-season crown and the receiving of the number-one seed for state playoff purposes.
Opening round postseason play is slated to begin early next week, with all first-round affairs taking place on the home fields of higher-seeded entries.