Despite dealt defeat, all is not lost for softball Blue Devils

Still, matters were not completely decided until each team’s final turn at bat.

With the contest knotted in at 7-7 entering the seventh inning, a pair of unearned runs tallied by Cox Mill – raising the number of such scores to three total for the game overall – in the top of the stanza wound up making the final difference.

The two teams each seem destined to make first-round appearances in upcoming statewide postseason play in their respective class ranks. Mooresville was unable to retaliate in the last of the inning to taste defeat for the first time all season.

Mooresville is all but assured of representing its 4A-class I-Meck circuit as its top-seeded entry. Cox Mill’s Chargers are guaranteed of placing no worse than in second-place in their 3A-class South Piedmont Conference that is also solid enough of a placement to merit a playoff invite.

Even after the fast start, Mooresville managed to hold on to its lead through three full frames before the Chargers plated three runs in the top half of the fourth to take a 7-6 edge. The Blue Devils then forged a tie with what proved to be their final run logged in the last of the sixth.