Despite defeat, all is still not lost for Pine Lake Prep

Down but not entirely out.
Despite being dealt its first defeat of the season, Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team secured a split of consecutive-night and stay-at-home affairs opposite as many different opponents to also remain all but mere percentage points out of owning at least a share of the updated PAC-7 Conference lead.
The Pride, once ranked as high as No. 2 in the N.C.MaxPreps.com 1A class boys basketball poll, endured a dismal shooting display on their way to dropping a 65-47 decision to league foe Mountain Island Charter one night before making amends in a major way courtesy of a 65-42 manhandling of Bradford Prep.
Appearing in the back-to-back affairs served to help allow the Pride to also play some catch-up in regards to their season’s schedule after having several earlier-season games postponed partly in due to issues related to COVID-19.
Even in salvaging the split, Pine Lake parlayed its performance into the moving to the 5-1 mark both for the season overall and in the crucial PAC-7 ranks – ledgers that will continue to go hand-in-hand all season – that still allowed the Pride to head back into play tied in the all-important loss column but trailing only mathematically in regards to owning a full share of that status due to the playing of one less game.
At home and on the rebound when playing host to Bradford Prep, the Pride broke out in front early and were able to cushion their advantage over the course of each of the four quarters to complete the bounce-back decision in convincing fashion.
For the Pride, senior guard Jake Baldwin paced a quartet of teammates in the double-digit department with his 16 points to captain the charge. Sophomore perimeter player Cole Callaway collected 11 points, while the twosome of senior post presence J.T. Harper and junior-class guard Patrick Schwaba each knocked down 10 points to additional aid the attack.
PLP pushed out to a 38-25 lead by the halftime break and used the second half to tack on the remaining 10 points to its lead to account for the final margin.
A night earlier and also at home, matters took on a totally different look.
The Pride experienced one of what head coach Tony Dunbar described as their poorest shooting efficiency games of the season and the results backed that billing in being handed the 65-47 setback to Mountain Island Charter.
The Pride faced a twin-figure deficit through the first period of play alone and endured continuing offensive trouble in the second half to suffer their first defeat of the season.
In the loss, Harper topped the Pride with his 13 points that also made him the only member of his team to craft a double-digit total. The duo of Callaway and senior forward Evan Foley each added eight points to the cause.
After resuming play with a trip to take on Community School of Davidson Pine Lake takes aim at polishing off the season’s home-and-home season series sweep when making the short bus ride just across town to take on arch rival Langtree Charter on Tuesday night.