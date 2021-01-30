Despite defeat, all is still not lost for Pine Lake Prep

Down but not entirely out.

Despite being dealt its first defeat of the season, Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team secured a split of consecutive-night and stay-at-home affairs opposite as many different opponents to also remain all but mere percentage points out of owning at least a share of the updated PAC-7 Conference lead.

The Pride, once ranked as high as No. 2 in the N.C.MaxPreps.com 1A class boys basketball poll, endured a dismal shooting display on their way to dropping a 65-47 decision to league foe Mountain Island Charter one night before making amends in a major way courtesy of a 65-42 manhandling of Bradford Prep.

Appearing in the back-to-back affairs served to help allow the Pride to also play some catch-up in regards to their season’s schedule after having several earlier-season games postponed partly in due to issues related to COVID-19.

Even in salvaging the split, Pine Lake parlayed its performance into the moving to the 5-1 mark both for the season overall and in the crucial PAC-7 ranks – ledgers that will continue to go hand-in-hand all season – that still allowed the Pride to head back into play tied in the all-important loss column but trailing only mathematically in regards to owning a full share of that status due to the playing of one less game.