Devils limit homecoming happiness with win in season debut

One happy homecoming was enough.

Mooresville High School’s baseball team, still considered the reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class champion, plated five runs in its turn at-bat in the sixth inning to complete an 11-1 decision over a fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg. The win came in the regular-season debut for both that also featured some hometown connections in the third-base dugout.

The Blue Devils, officially the last of the teams to be christened a state titlist in their classification, downed the Vikings as a rude welcome-home party for current North Meck first-year head coach Andrew Martin. Martin was also making his first appearance back on the MHS field since his was a member of Mooresville’s state title winning team of two years ago.

Concerns related to COVID-19 prevented the conducting of last year’s state baseball championship, thus allowing the Blue Devils to also take the title of defending champions into this spring’s schedule.

With the win, the Devils successfully opened play both for the season and in the crucial conference-counting ranks. Both efforts will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regulation play.

