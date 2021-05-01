Devils limit homecoming happiness with win in season debut

One happy homecoming was enough.
Mooresville High School’s baseball team, still considered the reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class champion, plated five runs in its turn at-bat in the sixth inning to complete an 11-1 decision over a fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg. The win came in the regular-season debut for both that also featured some hometown connections in the third-base dugout.
The Blue Devils, officially the last of the teams to be christened a state titlist in their classification, downed the Vikings as a rude welcome-home party for current North Meck first-year head coach Andrew Martin. Martin was also making his first appearance back on the MHS field since his was a member of Mooresville’s state title winning team of two years ago.
Concerns related to COVID-19 prevented the conducting of last year’s state baseball championship, thus allowing the Blue Devils to also take the title of defending champions into this spring’s schedule.
With the win, the Devils successfully opened play both for the season and in the crucial conference-counting ranks. Both efforts will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regulation play.
Mooresville never trailed after scoring two runs in the last half of the first inning. They then matched North Meck’s scratching for its only run in the top of the second by tallying a single run in the home half of the same frame. The Blue Devils tacked on three more strikes in the last of the fourth before recording only one out while pushing the final five runs across the plate in the sixth. The issue was terminated at that point due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
The outcome spoiled the head coaching debut of Mooresville’s Martin, called on to fill a vacancy in the North Mecklenburg baseball program. He was a contributing member of the Devils as a senior when Mooresville captured its first NCHSAA 4A class state championship title in program history.
Blue Devils catcher Jake Modrak connected on his team-leading second base hit that drove home the final two runs. Earlier in the same inning, Nick Merriman connected on a bases-loaded triple that cleared the sacks and set the stage for the end result.
Merriman, now a senior but the winner of the clinching game of the 2019 state title contest, gathered in the pitching win by working into the fourth inning. Reliever Chad Harvey polished off the pitching duties. Combined, the pair allowed the run on two hits while striking out 14.
Modrak paired the hits to top the hitting chart, one that included Merriman’s triple and additional single base raps apiece from Aiden Picciano, Jake Poris, Reed Sullivan, Calen Lawson and Rowan Jackson.
After closing out the season series with North Meck, Mooresville returns to its on-campus diamond against Hough High on Tuesday evening.