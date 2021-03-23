Devils please crowd with entrance for football home debut

Real crowd pleasers.

Mooresville’s football team found an unusual way to allow their first-time viewers an up-close and personal view.

Prior to appearing in their delayed regular-season debut late last week, the Blue Devils arrived on the scene at Coach Joe Popp Stadium by parading immediately through the limited crowd in attendance.

The size of the in-person audience was reduced from its usual amount as result of COVID-19. Still, of those able to witness the action in person, they were treated to a pre-game appearance on the part of the home team.

Unlike in past seasons, when the team has kept its distance on the field from its fans, the team entered the facility by walking though the various stairways in place in the grandstands. The Devils reconvened as a unit near the fieldhouse end of the stadium for their more traditional on-game entrance that was once again complete with a release of smoke-like gas from engaged fire extinguishers.

With another few weeks in place prior to Mooresville’s next scheduled homefield appearance, it remains unknown as to whether it will continue to make such an entrance.