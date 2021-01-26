Distance between crosstown rival haves, have-nots remain in place

The haves still got it.
The have-nots still do not.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team continued to travel along their season’s undefeated path and strengthened its showing on a statewide stage at the expense of a crosstown rival Langtree Charter Academy crew still in search of the season’s first favorable outcome.
The Pride charged in front early and only eased its effort when the decision was well in hand to defeat the Lions, 70-41, in the opening of the previously delayed, home-and-home series set between the PAC-7 Conference residents.
With the decision, Pine Lake moved to the 4-0 level both overall and in the PAC-7 ranks during a season in which the two records will continue to mirror each other. As for Langtree, it dropped the decision to fall to the 0-4 level on both accounts as well.
Able to engage in the matter that was earlier postponed by weather-related issues, the contest was actually allowed to be held due to COVID-19 concerns of both parties. PLP and LCA were both originally scheduled to face off against different league members, but those contests were each put on hold due to cases of the virus being reported by the initially-set opponents.
The end result proved to be in Pine Lake’s corner from the start.
The Pride, sitting all alone outright in ownership of the PAC-7 lead, raced off to a 20-point advantage in the first quarter alone and piled on the accumulating damage from there. The Pride enjoyed an edge of an additional 20 points compiled over the course of the second and third periods combined, a boost that more than allowed them to withstand the Lions’ lone favorable quarter cushion in the fourth frame.
For the victors, who also collected the verdict to lend additional support of their current No. 2 ranking in the most recent N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys poll, they shared some of the scoring wealth to also house the only players in the game to finish with double-figure scoring totals.
The Pride’s J.T. Harper topped the charts with his 17 points, while Cole Callaway connected on a pair of three-point shots on his way towards tallying 15 points. Patrick Schwaba knocked down another 12 points also highlighted by the draining of a shot from beyond three-point range. A total of 10 home team members aided the cause with the netting of at least one point apiece.
No additional individual information was available from Langtree.
Pine Lake shot out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter and commanded a 51-17 cushion at the halftime break. The Pride reached the 40-point separation line early in the third quarter that served to employ the mandatory running clock mode the remainder of play. Langtree was able to actually trim a total of 11 points off the deficit and scored the game’s final field goal at the game-ending buzzer to account for the final difference.
Both teams headed back into play this week.
Pine Lake is on tap to follow on late Tuesday’s home game against Mountain Island Charter by staying put on its own court to face Bradford Prep on Wednesday. Langtree entered the week slated to take a visit to Union Academy.
The scheduled rematch between the pair is set to be held on Feb. 2, with Langtree Academy also celebrating its annual homecoming festivities then as well.