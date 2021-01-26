Distance between crosstown rival haves, have-nots remain in place

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pride, sitting all alone outright in ownership of the PAC-7 lead, raced off to a 20-point advantage in the first quarter alone and piled on the accumulating damage from there. The Pride enjoyed an edge of an additional 20 points compiled over the course of the second and third periods combined, a boost that more than allowed them to withstand the Lions’ lone favorable quarter cushion in the fourth frame.

For the victors, who also collected the verdict to lend additional support of their current No. 2 ranking in the most recent N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys poll, they shared some of the scoring wealth to also house the only players in the game to finish with double-figure scoring totals.

The Pride’s J.T. Harper topped the charts with his 17 points, while Cole Callaway connected on a pair of three-point shots on his way towards tallying 15 points. Patrick Schwaba knocked down another 12 points also highlighted by the draining of a shot from beyond three-point range. A total of 10 home team members aided the cause with the netting of at least one point apiece.

No additional individual information was available from Langtree.