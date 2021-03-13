Distance too much for Wildcats to overcome in I-Meck tilt

Hough tacked on a touchdown for the only blow landed in the second quarter to account for the 10-0 difference in place at the intermission break.

Lake Norman cashed in on its initial possession in the third quarter and parlayed senior placekicker Nick McCue’s on-target field goal kick from 31 yards to close the gap. Quarterback Anthony Limon set the stage for the scoring connection courtesy of his 54-yard carry that also accounted for the longest gainer on a single play managed by either team all night. Hough, however, responded right back with another TD less just over two minutes later.

In the final period, the Wildcats once again closed the gap when senior running back Cri’Shon Shepard rambled into the Hough end zone from 11 yards out for a score. The Huskies retaliated with a passing TD and then were able to maintain possession to preserve the final decision.

Limon captained the ground gaining charge in large part due to his single long-yard keeper while workhorse fullback Caleb Douthit handled the bulk of the interior yardage to finish second in the rushing department. It was also Douthit’s reception of a halfback pass from teammate Tre Perkins that accounted for the Wildcats’ longest aerial play of the night as well.