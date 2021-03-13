Distance too much for Wildcats to overcome in I-Meck tilt

Down and distance.
Despite gaining some ground, Lake Norman’s football team found out first-hand just how much farther it has to go.
Co-starring and hosting an early-season showdown between teams holding equal shares of the I-Meck Conference lead, the Wildcats never held the lead and were held at bay practically throughout following a slight scare before being dealt a 24-9 defeat at the hands of Hough High.
A contest pitting teams each previously unbeaten in I-Meck action and situated among the top 11 teams in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class football poll, 11th-ranked Lake Norman was forced to support its placement in the wake of the setback suffered to the No.6-sitting Hough Huskies.
With the loss coming as a brief ran shower fell near the end of play, the Wildcats slipped to the 2-1 mark to show for the season overall as well as in I-Meck play, markers that will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regular-season play. Hough enhanced its status on several fronts by improving to the 3-0 level on both accounts as well.
After spotting the Huskies a first-period field goal for the only points tallied in that quarter, Lake Norman came within inches of taking the lead before being stopped on downs inside the Huskies’ one-yard line on the opening drive of second frame play. Still, the Wildcats never fell completely out of the picture frame.
Hough tacked on a touchdown for the only blow landed in the second quarter to account for the 10-0 difference in place at the intermission break.
Lake Norman cashed in on its initial possession in the third quarter and parlayed senior placekicker Nick McCue’s on-target field goal kick from 31 yards to close the gap. Quarterback Anthony Limon set the stage for the scoring connection courtesy of his 54-yard carry that also accounted for the longest gainer on a single play managed by either team all night. Hough, however, responded right back with another TD less just over two minutes later.
In the final period, the Wildcats once again closed the gap when senior running back Cri’Shon Shepard rambled into the Hough end zone from 11 yards out for a score. The Huskies retaliated with a passing TD and then were able to maintain possession to preserve the final decision.
Limon captained the ground gaining charge in large part due to his single long-yard keeper while workhorse fullback Caleb Douthit handled the bulk of the interior yardage to finish second in the rushing department. It was also Douthit’s reception of a halfback pass from teammate Tre Perkins that accounted for the Wildcats’ longest aerial play of the night as well.
On the defensive side of the scrimmage line, no other member of the Lake Norman unit was as active as senior linebacker Will Kobuszewski. He pounced on a Huskies fumble helping stall a drive deep inside Wildcats’ territory and was also on the receiving end of a tipped pass interception to single-handedly account for both of the home team’s forced turnovers.