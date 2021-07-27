Distribution of tryout tickets to finalize LNHS prep process

Ticket! Get your tickets here!

The final day to secure required preseason tryout tickets for all upcoming fall sports preparations at Lake Norman High School will arrive later this week.

Thursday is the last opportunity for prospective participants to secure the tickets that must be owned. Ticket distribution will take place in the commons area in place on the school’s campus.

The possession of the tickets is the final step in the preseason preparation process. Student-athletes must also have a valid physical exam form on file with the LNHS athletic department and also complete the registration as well as securing the ownership of a tryout ticket.

The vouchers are needed for participation in any of the planned fall season sports. Formal practice schedules are also on the horizon.

Opening practices scheduled for Aug. 2, the first official date approved for the workouts, are on tap for volleyball, girls and boys cross country, girls golf and football. Girls tennis and boys soccer will get underway later in the month.

Specific times and locations for the various practices are available via the official Lake Norman High School athletic website.