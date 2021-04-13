Doubling up keeps softball Wildcats on run-scoring spree

Double-digit run totals once again turned the trick – two times in fact – for Lake Norman’s softball team.
Engaging in games taking place against opponents from both inside as well as outside the I-Meck Conference ranks, the Wildcats doubled-up their pleasure on the run scoring front both times to prevail.
The Wildcats followed up an early-inning fueled, 11-7 defeat of cross-county and non-league foe South Iredell by being even more aggressive out on the base paths to race past I-Meck foe Mallard Creek, 13-0.
Reaching the twin-digit barrier in runs scored for the third and fourth times for the season so far, Lake Norman banked the wins to also improve to the 4-1 mark for the season overall. That includes a 3-1 ledger to show for all affairs taking place against countering in-conference competition.
Facing off against Mallard Creek in a contest actually rescheduled from earlier in the season after being postponed by weather, Lake Norman made the most of the added preparation time. The Wildcats scored early and often while clocking in with its second consecutive shutout over a fellow I-Meck foe on the defensive side.
The total number of runs scored on the part of the Wildcats matched their second highest single-game output of the season to date as well.
In prepping for the return to league play, Lake Norman made a rare step outside the I-Meck ranks to take on in-county foe South Iredell and rattled its way past the Vikings by the 11-7 count.
The Wildcats, allowed to engage in play against a non-conference foe due to the fact that I-Meck member West Charlotte has dropped its softball program, broke the game open early with the tallying of all their runs over the course of the first two times at bat.
In the pitching circle, the duo of starter and winner Kendall Robinson along with reliever Haleia Sweifach combined to allow the seven runs on nine hits while striking out six between them.
At plate, Sweifach also swung one of the heaviest bats with her collection of a game-high four hits that included both a triple and a double. Hannah Rongo paired doubles and was joined by Linda Moore – who also tagged a two-base knock – and Robinson with two base raps apiece. Doubles each clubbed both Ashey Skipper and Mackenzie Sawyer added to the winning team’s attack.
Lake Norman headed back into action tabled to follow up the completion of the home-and-home series with Mallard Creek by staying bus-bound to take on Hough to complete a stretch of three games on tap within a four-day span.