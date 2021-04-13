Doubling up keeps softball Wildcats on run-scoring spree

Double-digit run totals once again turned the trick – two times in fact – for Lake Norman’s softball team.

Engaging in games taking place against opponents from both inside as well as outside the I-Meck Conference ranks, the Wildcats doubled-up their pleasure on the run scoring front both times to prevail.

The Wildcats followed up an early-inning fueled, 11-7 defeat of cross-county and non-league foe South Iredell by being even more aggressive out on the base paths to race past I-Meck foe Mallard Creek, 13-0.

Reaching the twin-digit barrier in runs scored for the third and fourth times for the season so far, Lake Norman banked the wins to also improve to the 4-1 mark for the season overall. That includes a 3-1 ledger to show for all affairs taking place against countering in-conference competition.

Facing off against Mallard Creek in a contest actually rescheduled from earlier in the season after being postponed by weather, Lake Norman made the most of the added preparation time. The Wildcats scored early and often while clocking in with its second consecutive shutout over a fellow I-Meck foe on the defensive side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of runs scored on the part of the Wildcats matched their second highest single-game output of the season to date as well.