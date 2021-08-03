Down stretch, Spinners save success for pending postseason play

The Spinners fashioned a solid enough of a placement in the final ranks to also secure a favorable homefield advantage for the start of the postseason that takes shape in the form of the SCBL’s single-elimination tournament.

Spinners 1, Vipers 0, (8 inn., Game 2)

It was all about the pitching. The team’s cast of hometown player Dawson Salter (Mooresville, UNC Asheville), Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College), Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland Community College) and Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley Community College) near equally shouldered the load. Lyda was rewarded with the win after the Spinners pushed across the game’s only score in the top of the eighth that was also the first extra inning of play. Together, the crew combined on the shutout and allowed just one hit while striking out five.

Offensively, the winners were recipients of single base knocks apiece from Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville), Drew Needham as well as hometown talents Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University) and Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College0.

Vipers 7, Spinners 6

So close. The allowing of the game’s final run in the bottom half of the seventh spelled the difference in the narrow loss.