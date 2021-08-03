Down stretch, Spinners save success for pending postseason play

Save up.
The Mooresville Spinners summer season’s collegiate-level baseball team appeared to be doing just that upon drawing the regular-season segment of their schedule to a close.
Engaging in a finishing flurry of action over the final phase of regulation play, the Spinners bagged a lone pitching-duel win alongside a pair of closely-contested defeats in gearing up their game for this week’s beginning to the end of the season’s play.
Mooresville collected a 1-0 nudging past Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Charlotte Vipers that served to salvage a split of the two teams’ season-finale doubleheader with the Spinners finishing on the short end of a 7-6 decision in the late-afternoon’s opener.
The Spinners entered the twinbill still smarting somewhat from an earlier, 1-0 loss rendered against the Concord Athletics that also served to spoil the former’s final regularly-scheduled homefield appearance.
As a result, Mooresville closed out the regular-season stage of play owning a 17-14 standard in all games held against common circuit counterparts that also carried the most clout in an overall 23-18 slate they crafted in all games combined. The former account is the one being used by the SCBL to determine postseason status for the matter of sizing up play in this week’s league playoffs.
The Spinners fashioned a solid enough of a placement in the final ranks to also secure a favorable homefield advantage for the start of the postseason that takes shape in the form of the SCBL’s single-elimination tournament.
Spinners 1, Vipers 0, (8 inn., Game 2)
It was all about the pitching. The team’s cast of hometown player Dawson Salter (Mooresville, UNC Asheville), Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College), Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland Community College) and Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley Community College) near equally shouldered the load. Lyda was rewarded with the win after the Spinners pushed across the game’s only score in the top of the eighth that was also the first extra inning of play. Together, the crew combined on the shutout and allowed just one hit while striking out five.
Offensively, the winners were recipients of single base knocks apiece from Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville), Drew Needham as well as hometown talents Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University) and Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College0.
Vipers 7, Spinners 6
So close. The allowing of the game’s final run in the bottom half of the seventh spelled the difference in the narrow loss.
In relief, Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) was tagged with the loss. Fellow arms belonging to starter T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) and local-based athlete Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community) also served mound time. Collectively, they allowed the seven runs on just as many hits while striking out five.
At the plate, Anthony Hennings clobbered a home run and also drove in three runs. Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) drilled a double and was joined by James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley), Lyda, and Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community) with a base rap apiece.
Athletics 1, Spinners 0
Left hungry at home, the hosts were unable to scratch in being dealt the defeat in their regular-season homefield finale.
The limited support made it tough on a pitching staff consisting of Jeremiah Henry (Boone, Appalachian State) as well as Hector Prado, Ty Cobb (Iron Station, Walters State Community College) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College). As a crew, they allowed just the single run on five hits while striking out 11.
A pair of base knocks off the bat belonging to Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) captained a charge that included a double from Hinson and solo shots apiece from Love, Spencer Bright (Iron Station, Carson-Newman College) and homegrown recent roster addition Tafton Hensley (Mooresville, College of the Canyons).
Upcoming games
It’s tournament time. The Mooresville Spinners have been rewarded by the SCBL as the host of the postseason attraction that is taking place all this week on the team’s Moor Park facility. Play in the attraction unfolding in the form of a single-elimination affair is being used to determine the two finalists that will then engage in a best-of-three-games series to determine this summer’s official league champion. Play will continue into the upcoming weekend.