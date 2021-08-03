Drinking from Conference Cup adds to Pine Lake’s wealth

The rich has gotten richer.

The most successful overall high school sports program hailing from the area in the course of the 2020-21 schools sports year has added to its haul by also being named as its conference’s top achiever as well.

Pine Lake Prep has parlayed the capturing of a total of seven regular-season championships outright alongside the sharing of two more that is by far the most of any other resident to support its capturing of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Conference Cup in its 1A-class PAC-7 Conference ranks.

The home of the Pride collected circuit crowns in girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys tennis, boys swimming and diving and football to account for the most of any other program in the league. In addition, Pine Lake also tied for first-place both in baseball and boys basketball.

Combined, the efforts enabled PLP to accumulate a total of 201 points under the PAC-7’s scoring system that pronounced it the winner of the NCHSAA Conference Cup.