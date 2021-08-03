Drinking from Conference Cup adds to Pine Lake’s wealth

The rich has gotten richer.
The most successful overall high school sports program hailing from the area in the course of the 2020-21 schools sports year has added to its haul by also being named as its conference’s top achiever as well.
Pine Lake Prep has parlayed the capturing of a total of seven regular-season championships outright alongside the sharing of two more that is by far the most of any other resident to support its capturing of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Conference Cup in its 1A-class PAC-7 Conference ranks.
The home of the Pride collected circuit crowns in girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys tennis, boys swimming and diving and football to account for the most of any other program in the league. In addition, Pine Lake also tied for first-place both in baseball and boys basketball.
Combined, the efforts enabled PLP to accumulate a total of 201 points under the PAC-7’s scoring system that pronounced it the winner of the NCHSAA Conference Cup.
The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances in conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances in each of the NCHSAA’s conferences. The NCHSAA released results from the conference competition earlier this week.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
In Pine Lake’s case, it made the most of its overall efforts to better the next-best entry in its league by a mere three-point margin.
Also in the same PAC-7 Conference ranks, Langtree Charter Academy tallied 89 points to fashion a seventh-place finish in the final Cup standings.
Meanwhile, in the state’s 4A class conference ranks, a pair of area programs chimed in with back-to-back finishes to show for their respective seasons’ success.
Lake Norman clocked in with a second-place finish in the I-Meck Conference’s Conference Cup competition. The Wildcats racked up a year-long total of 108.5 points that put them only being league titlist Hough High.
Mooresville High School collected 99 points overall to account for a third-place finish among the I-Meck’s eight teams.
For all area programs, it was their final year of competition in their respective circuit’s most recent membership.
Effective with the 2021-22 school sports year that has already begun courtesy of preseason practices, Pine Lake Prep and Langtree Charter as well as both Lake Norman and Mooresville will all be competing in different-named leagues.
Pine Lake and Langtree will be members of the combination 1A/2A Catawba Shores Conference, with the Pride also making the move into the state’s 2A class ranks for the first time in its athletic program’s history.
Both Lake Norman and Mooresville will be charter members of the newly-formed Greater Metro Conference that consists of only fellow 4A class participants.