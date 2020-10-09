Driver with area ties in tow to take charge of iconic car

What an upgrade.
A current member of the premier NASCAR Cup Series’ postseason party who also boasts of a long-line of connections to the area is now on track to receive a major improvement in his driving status.
Alex Bowman, who can count previous commitments to as many as three Mooresville-based, racing-related organizations on his impressive resume, has been set to be the next driver to sit behind the wheel of one of NASCAR’s most-recognized entries beginning as early as next year.
Beginning with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bowman will drive the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro being housed by Hendrick Motorsports.
The 27-year-old Bowman is enjoying a career-best year at NASCAR’s highest level.
With five races remaining in the season while piloting the No. 88 car for Hendrick Motorports, the Arizona native ranks in the top 10 in major statistical categories including stage wins, stage points, playoff points, total points, laps led, and average running position. He punched his 2020 playoff ticket on March 1 with a dominant victory at Auto Club Speedway.
Bowman will continue to be paired with crew chief Greg Ives, who won five Cup Series championships while serving as the No. 48 team’s engineer from 2006-2012. Ives, 41, was part of 42 wins, 113 top-five finishes and 21 pole positions with the team before beginning a successful career as a crew chief that has included the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series title and five Cup-level race wins.
Together, he and Bowman have secured three straight playoff berths and delivered a victory in each of the last two seasons.
“We have tremendous faith in this team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead.
“Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable,” continued Hendrick. “We look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”
Bowman and Ives remain in the hunt for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship after advancing to the playoffs Round of 12.
Following the season, which concludes Nov. 8, the duo will transition to the No. 48 team from the No. 88 entry they have campaigned together since 2018. Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for that team at a later date.
“I’ve worked my entire life to be in a situation like this,” Bowman said. “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the ‘48’, it truly can’t get any better. I’m excited to build on my relationship with Greg, who is a championship-caliber crew chief and knows first-hand what the No. 48 is all about. The pieces are in place, and I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. We’re ready to do it right.
“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words,” added Bowman. “To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business. It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard. No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”
Bowman crafted his driving skills while spending time in various vehicles being fielded by several area-based organizations. He has driven entries representing Mooresville’s JR Motorsports, both in cars and trucks, as well as cars housed by Mooresville’s Tommy Baldwin Racing and Hattori Racing Enterprises during previous parts of his grooming process. He also was a development driver in the Mooresville-based Team Penske operation.
Bowman was also set to serve as a fill-in for Mooresville’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the majority of the 2016 at the NASCAR Cup Series level while the latter continued to recover from a concussion.
