Driver with area ties in tow to take charge of iconic car

Together, he and Bowman have secured three straight playoff berths and delivered a victory in each of the last two seasons.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead.

“Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable,” continued Hendrick. “We look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

Bowman and Ives remain in the hunt for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship after advancing to the playoffs Round of 12.

Following the season, which concludes Nov. 8, the duo will transition to the No. 48 team from the No. 88 entry they have campaigned together since 2018. Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for that team at a later date.