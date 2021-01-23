Early afternoon game allows Davidson to stretch streaks

Success in the early afternoon.

That wound up being just the rare midweek case for the Davidson College men’s basketball team.

After letting a double-digit first-half lead slip away, the Wildcats surged past fellow Atlantic 10 Conference foe Fordham, 73-58 in Belk Arena during an unusual early matinee affair. Start time featured a 1 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.

The Wildcats took control with a 21-2 run, which included 16 unanswered points, as Fordham hit one of 10 shots in the stretch.

The win was Davidson’s second in succession overall and eighth in a row over Fordham, also using the outcome to up its advantage in the all-time series to the 10-2 mark over the Rams.

Kellan Grady led Davidson, which improved to the 9-5 mark overall and moved to the 5-2 level within the A-10, with 24 points and matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers, with three of those treys coming during the decisive second-half run. The only Wildcats player to score in double figures, Grady also pulled down seven boards.

Luka Brajkovic scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Carter Collins and Hyunjung Lee scored eight points apiece.