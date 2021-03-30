Early effort earns Mooresville first strike in softball series

All in.

Mooresville’s softball team took charge from the outset and never relinquished its control on its way towards downing crosstown rival and nearest fellow I-Meck Conference foe Lake Norman. The score was 7-3, in what amounted to an early season showdown between two of the circuit’s top teams.

Taking a combined undefeated overall standard into the affair that was delayed from its originally-scheduled play date set to take place late last week, it was the Blue Devils who were able to keep that label intact. With the win, Mooresville improved to the 4-0 mark to show for the season overall and n the I-Meck ranks, records that will primarily – with only a limited number of exceptions – co-exist throughout the course of regulation play.

As for Lake Norman, the Wildcats tasted defeat out on the diamond for the first time in just two appearances after their early season slate was slowed somewhat by delays and postponements. As a result, Lake Norman steered its way back into play owning a 1-1 mark both overall and opposite conference counterparts as well.

It didn’t take long at all for the home team to make its presence felt.