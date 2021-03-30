Early effort earns Mooresville first strike in softball series

All in.
Mooresville’s softball team took charge from the outset and never relinquished its control on its way towards downing crosstown rival and nearest fellow I-Meck Conference foe Lake Norman. The score was 7-3, in what amounted to an early season showdown between two of the circuit’s top teams.
Taking a combined undefeated overall standard into the affair that was delayed from its originally-scheduled play date set to take place late last week, it was the Blue Devils who were able to keep that label intact. With the win, Mooresville improved to the 4-0 mark to show for the season overall and n the I-Meck ranks, records that will primarily – with only a limited number of exceptions – co-exist throughout the course of regulation play.
As for Lake Norman, the Wildcats tasted defeat out on the diamond for the first time in just two appearances after their early season slate was slowed somewhat by delays and postponements. As a result, Lake Norman steered its way back into play owning a 1-1 mark both overall and opposite conference counterparts as well.
It didn’t take long at all for the home team to make its presence felt.
After setting down the Wildcats in order in the top half of the first inning, leadoff Mooresville batter Lauren Vanderpool sent a shot over the efforts of the Lake Norman leftfielder that resulted in a sliding triple. Just two batters later, the Devils’ Brooke Piper delivered a sacrifice fly that served to put the Blue Devils on top to stay.
The lead grew larger just one bottom half of an inning’s at-bat later. That was the case as Mooresville senior team co-captain Emma Chopko, one of only two highest-ranking upperclassmen listed on this year’s roster, slugged a two-run home run coming as the highlight of a four-run uprising overall.
That wound up being more than enough of a cushion for starting and winning MHS pitcher Campbell Schaen, a freshman making her first-ever appearance in the rivalry contest, to protect. The lefthander wound up allowing the three runs, evenly spaced over the course of single innings covering the top halves of the fourth through sixth stanzas, on eight hits while registering nine strikeouts.
As added insurance, Mooresville pushed single scratches across home plate in the home halves of the fourth and sixth innings to complete its run production.
Lake Norman rebounded from the early 5-0 deficit by breaking into the scoring column in their half of the fourth. They tacked on additional solo strikes during each of the following two plate appearances as well.
Lake Norman gathered in a pair of hits apiece from the cast of Samantha Ladowski, co-captain Ashey Skipper and Haleia Sweifach, with Ladowski’s triple account for the Wildcats’ lone extra-base knock. Hannah Barbour and Linda Moore each added a base hit to the attack.
Starting and losing pitcher Kendall Robinson shared pitching circle duties with reliever Moore. Combined, the pair allowed the seven runs on nine hits while striking out two.
The two teams are set to meet for a second and final time during the course of regular-season play. The rematch will be held at the Lake Norman’s softball facility later next month.
Both teams headed back into action prior the upcoming extended Easter holiday break.
Mooresville followed up a visit to I-Meck member Hopewell late Tuesday by making a rare out-of-circuit appearance by traveling to Cox Mill later in the week.
As for Lake Norman, it was to back up its return home to take on league foe Vance also late Tuesday by staying in place to entertain Hopewell later in the week.