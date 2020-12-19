Early movement merits reward for LNHS football lineman

In this case, making an early move long before the scrimmage play snap was not penalized on the part of an offensive football lineman.
In fact, it was rewarded.
Lake Norman High School’s Jake Johnson made his collegiate commitment official coming several months prior to polishing off his prep career when agreeing to a scholarship offer to join the Charleston Southern University football program.
Johnson was at the center of attention during a National Letter of Intent signing session earlier this week at Lake Norman as well during a celebration luncheon attended by family members and a few friends.
All affairs were held keeping in mind limitations in place due to restrictions caused by the presence of COVID-19.
Johnson is among the five signees representing three states accepting the tender from CSU during the first day of the 2021 early signing period. He is one two offensive lineman signed by the Buccaneers.
"We got better today, and when I say we, I mean we as in our University, our Charleston Community, and our football ministry," Autry Denson, CSU head football coach, said on the signing class in an official release. "These five young men are examples of what is possible as a result of having a strong faith in God, heeding the guidance of their parents, coaches and loved ones, excelling academically, being committed to leading both on and off the field, and working relentlessly to become good football players. Our coaches and I are excited to have them and their families join our CSU football ministry family. Today was a very good day. Go Bucs!"
Johnson will be suiting up for his senior season with the Wildcats beginning in February and continuing through at least early April due to the revamped schedule released by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in the middle of August. He is expected to garner a starting position for a third straight season.
He has already been recognized as an All-Iredell County selection and is part of the Elite 11 Football Leadership Council with Lake Norman. Johnson, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds who has maxed out at 280 pounds in the bench press as well as at 275 pounds in the power clean and at 570 pounds in the squat during weight room efforts, is also listed as a 2020 pre-season All State selection.
