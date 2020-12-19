Early movement merits reward for LNHS football lineman

In this case, making an early move long before the scrimmage play snap was not penalized on the part of an offensive football lineman.

In fact, it was rewarded.

Lake Norman High School’s Jake Johnson made his collegiate commitment official coming several months prior to polishing off his prep career when agreeing to a scholarship offer to join the Charleston Southern University football program.

Johnson was at the center of attention during a National Letter of Intent signing session earlier this week at Lake Norman as well during a celebration luncheon attended by family members and a few friends.

All affairs were held keeping in mind limitations in place due to restrictions caused by the presence of COVID-19.

Johnson is among the five signees representing three states accepting the tender from CSU during the first day of the 2021 early signing period. He is one two offensive lineman signed by the Buccaneers.