ESPN to broadcast tribute to legacy of the late Dale Earnhardt

Watch this in fond remembrance of one of the area’s own.

ESPN will be nationally broadcasting a special tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt of Mooresville on Sunday nearing the marking of the 20th anniversary of the crash that took the life of one many consider the greatest NASCAR driver.

Twenty years ago, the world of racing lost one of its biggest stars when Earnhardt died during a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

In a new special, ESPN’s E60 will take viewers back to that fateful day to explore the legacy of Earnhardt and the effect his loss has had on the sport of NASCAR, including safety improvements to cars and racetracks

"E60 Presents - Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt" will debut on Sunday at noon on ESPN, just hours before the running of the 2021 Daytona 500 gets underway at Daytona International Speedway.

ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, who has covered NASCAR for more than 25 years, is the reporter for the story.

In the program, McGee has a revealing interview with Mooresville’s Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and the retired NASCAR star speaks openly about his father, what he remembers about that day 20 years ago, and how safety in the sport has evolved.