Event to put site on map

While all particulars regarding the event’s presence were more than adequately handled by the individuals in charge of conducting the games, the one item beyond all of their control was the weather. In this case, as a positive omen, it too cooperated.

Moor Park put its best feet forward in making its tournament host debut. High-ranked athletic administrators in the NJCAA organization made it a point to attend the festivities in person to get the full feeling of the facility’s atmosphere both out on the field as well as off. Fans in attendance were also treated to some of what the location has to offer. There is not a bad seat in the house on the bleachers along each of the site’s first-base and third-base foul lines. There is also adequate seating in place well down both the left field and right field areas for those wishing to expand their views. Right behind home plate, picnic tables and additional seating is in place to provide first-hand viewing as well as places to mingle about in between games.

All told, the location is perfect for just such a setting. As it turned out, those in attendance were allowed access to what many regular hometown followers of the college-level Spinners and other teams using the facility on a routine basis have grown accustomed to enjoying. Area organizers are eager to share the scene to any and all wishing to join the crowd.