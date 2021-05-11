Event to put site on map

From a dot to a destination.
Mooresville’s iconic Moor Park, already a local landmark in baseball-related circles, is now in line to perhaps enhance its reputation on an even larger level.
The home, among other roles, of the Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate wooden-bat baseball organization, is up to bat with the possibility of upgrading its status. What took place over the past weekend will have a lot to say about its situation.
Moor Park serves as the site of regular traveling team tournaments while filling in as the home field of some of the area’s surrounding school programs that do not have adequate playing facilities in place on their campuses. It is now being dangled as the site serving as the permanent home of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association’s Region X Division III Baseball Tournament.
If what took place recently is any indication, it’s a safe bet that the request to be so distinguished should be approved.
Four NJCAA-member baseball teams along with their bands of followers all convened in the area to compete for the right to take the regional title to the next level of ongoing national postseason play. The often unpredictable weather played right into the participants’ gloved hands, throwing some wind into the matter but keeping the precipitation completely away. As a result, all of what wound up being the highest possible total of seven games conducted over the course of a non-stop three full days were able to take place without Mother Nature’s interruption.
While all particulars regarding the event’s presence were more than adequately handled by the individuals in charge of conducting the games, the one item beyond all of their control was the weather. In this case, as a positive omen, it too cooperated.
Moor Park put its best feet forward in making its tournament host debut. High-ranked athletic administrators in the NJCAA organization made it a point to attend the festivities in person to get the full feeling of the facility’s atmosphere both out on the field as well as off. Fans in attendance were also treated to some of what the location has to offer. There is not a bad seat in the house on the bleachers along each of the site’s first-base and third-base foul lines. There is also adequate seating in place well down both the left field and right field areas for those wishing to expand their views. Right behind home plate, picnic tables and additional seating is in place to provide first-hand viewing as well as places to mingle about in between games.
All told, the location is perfect for just such a setting. As it turned out, those in attendance were allowed access to what many regular hometown followers of the college-level Spinners and other teams using the facility on a routine basis have grown accustomed to enjoying. Area organizers are eager to share the scene to any and all wishing to join the crowd.
Host organizers have submitted a request that will allow Moor Park to become the exclusive home of the opening phase of the NJCAA Division III playoffs on a yearly basis. The chance to put the location on display for all to see was one met with more than open arms.