Excitement spikes during opening volleyball practice

Once inside, every individual was temperature-tested with a hand-held electronic thermometer to detect official readings. All involved were also confronted with a personal questionnaire designed to reveal any other health-related issues. Only after each passed all exams were they then allowed to begin to participate in team activities.

The opening tryouts were held involving potential members of Mooresville’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams.

The NCHSAA set Wednesday as the starting date for a limited number of high school sports. In addition to volleyball, it also marked the first date that practices could begin for girls and boys cross country. They are the only two prep sports programs that can officially engage in more than volunteer-based affairs for the next near three-week period. Only one other high school sport can also begin practice during the month of November.

Volleyball, in particular, will be viewed closely by the state’s high school sports administrators in regards to COVID-19 concerns. It is the only one of the two now in progress that takes place inside and features possible close-quarters contact among players. Participants will also be sharing the same primary equipment as well throughout the process.