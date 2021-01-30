Experience earns All-PAC-7 nods for area volleyball players

Experience has its rewards.

A trio of seasoned seniors, all multiple-season starters for their crosstown rival teams, combines to represent the area as fellow members of the PAC-7 Conference’s volleyball postseason honor roll.

The presence of Pine Lake Prep athletes Sidney Deffenbaugh and Ashton Woodruff tag-team alongside Langtree Charter Academy’s Ashleigh Henry to account for the all-conference connection.

All are members of the same Class of 2021 from their programs.

From PLP, Deffenbaugh filled the role for the Pride as a defensive specialist libero, while Woodruff helped primarily set the stage from her setter position.

Langtree’s Henry made her presence felt close to the net as an outside hitter for the Lions.

The release of the All-PAC-7 volleyball roster was made earlier this week.