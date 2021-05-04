 Skip to main content
Familiar faces fill familiar places for wrestling Wildcats
If it felt and looked familiar, it should.

A full half of the Lake Norman wrestling roster emerged as two-time winners helping the Wildcats post a pair of matching dual-team wins.

Lake Norman rode the weight class wins collected by seven of the same ones filling classes to collect a 51-18 triumph over New Bern as well as a 47-32 victory over tri-team Jack Britt.

Familiar faces filled familiar places for the two-time winners.

For the Wildcats, the cast of – ranking from lightest weight classes to heaviest – Noah Murray, Jeremiah Garcia, Brody Neal, Eli Murray, Hayden Fann, Carson Floyd and Sakarri Morrison all claimed two wins to help the effort.

In the win over Jack Britt, pinfalls worth the maximum number of team points apiece were carded from Garcia at 120 pounds, Neal at 132 pounds, Eli Murray at 145 pounds, Floyd at 195 pounds, and Morrison at 220 pounds. Fann was the victor via technical fall at 152 pounds.

Also, Lake Norman’s Noah Murray was awarded a win by forfeit at 113 pounds.

In the favorable verdict against New Bern, pins were collected from Garcia, Neal, Eli Murray, Fann, Floyd at 220 pounds and heavyweight entry Morrison wile Noah Murray was handed a forfeit.

Additional forfeits were also rewarded to Keagan Bradley at 182 pounds and Michael Levine at 195 pounds.

Lake Norman headed back out on the mat tabled to play host to both Mt. Pleasant and West Lincoln in the first of consecutive tri-team meets set to take place on the Wildcats’ mats within an as-many-day span on Wednesday. The Wildcats stay on site to host Northwest Guilford and Elkin on Thursday.

