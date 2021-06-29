Familiar feeling follows area entry’s best efforts in 1A state meet

That familiar feeling.

It was one that wound up being all too real for the top performing local entry in this spring season’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class Track and Field Championship Meet.

The Pine Lake Prep boys team bunched one overall gold medal along with as many as a half dozen others also worthy of being recognized into the crafting of an overall second-place finish, doing so just behind a not-so-friendly foe.

The Pride bagged together its efforts to tally together a team total of 54 points that put it second-best only to the total turned in by a fellow same PAC-7 Conference member.

Competition in the event involving girls and boys teams from across the state was held on the Truist Stadium and Belk Track at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.

The Pride’s runner-up placement was the best fashioned by any other area entry in the affair also used to bring the most extended spring season track and field schedule conducted by the NCHSAA to a close. Due to a schedule adjustment caused by COVID-19, the adjusted start of the season was delayed. As a result, the state title meet was also held much later in the calendar year.

Boys results