Familiar feeling follows area entry’s best efforts in 1A state meet

That familiar feeling.
It was one that wound up being all too real for the top performing local entry in this spring season’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class Track and Field Championship Meet.
The Pine Lake Prep boys team bunched one overall gold medal along with as many as a half dozen others also worthy of being recognized into the crafting of an overall second-place finish, doing so just behind a not-so-friendly foe.
The Pride bagged together its efforts to tally together a team total of 54 points that put it second-best only to the total turned in by a fellow same PAC-7 Conference member.
Competition in the event involving girls and boys teams from across the state was held on the Truist Stadium and Belk Track at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
The Pride’s runner-up placement was the best fashioned by any other area entry in the affair also used to bring the most extended spring season track and field schedule conducted by the NCHSAA to a close. Due to a schedule adjustment caused by COVID-19, the adjusted start of the season was delayed. As a result, the state title meet was also held much later in the calendar year.
Boys results
For Pine Lake’s boys team, it was able to boost its presence by also clocking in with what proved to be the only gold medal finish put forth by any of its participants.
The Pride’s Lucas Valley logged in with a completion time of 41.71 seconds to chime in ahead of the crowd in the 300-meter hurdles race. It was the lone first-place effort piped home by any PLP athlete.
Others came close.
Also for the boys team, Jake Morgan settled for a second-place finish in the pole vault to account for the only other placement awarded with a plaque.
Awards were also earned individually courtesy of Jack Baldwin’s third-place finish in the long jump, and the fourth cooked up by Valley in the 110-meter hurdles.
In relay races, the foursome featuring PLP products Jayden Deku, Demitrius Johnson, Sutherland Fox Tran, and Baldwin ran third in the 400-meter relay, while the crew of Johnson, Fox Tran, Banx King and Ben Kern logged in at fourth in the 800-meter relay.
Entries finishing first and second were each presented with plaques. Those lining up third and fourth were all recipients of additional awards.
Just missing the cut, Baldwin placed fifth in the triple jump, as did the 1,600-meter relay roster made up of Connor Detiveaux, K.J. Grossbeck, Tyler Garrett and Owen Sypolt.
The Pride was the second highest scoring of a total of 43 teams that tallied at least one point in the title affair.
Girls results
Pine Lake was denied gold but did dig up some other medals to show for its appearance.
Captaining the cast on an individual basis featured the second-place finish from Emily Dotson in the pole vault event, and the third-place effort coming courtesy of Rylee Hegedus in the 400-meter dash.
Among relays, the Pride’s pack of Hegedus, Abby Pike, Caroline Ingram and Haley Garrett lined up as the silver medalist in the 1,600-meter relay. It was the same position posted by the group comprised of Hegedus, Ingram, Pike and Mara Vicario in the 3,200-meter relay.
The total of 33 points picked up by PLP placed its seventh among the 43 teams collecting at least one point each.
Participation in the NCHSAA 1A Track and Field Championships served to bring the season’s schedule to a close. It is anticipated that the schedule will return to its more traditional late spring segment of the calendar year beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year. That will also find Pine Lake competing as a member of the state’s 2A class ranks.