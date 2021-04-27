Familiar finish puts wraps around Pride’s unfamiliar season

It was an unfamiliar season with an oh-so-familiar finish.

Pine Lake Prep’s football team posted its first-ever undefeated regular season and advanced to its first-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association regional-level semifinals before having its record-breaking campaign draw to a close courtesy of a reoccurring foe.

The Southern Piedmont Conference co-champion Pride ended their bid for a first regional finals appearance after being soundly defeated by East Surry, 48-6, in a round-two appearance in the NCHSAA’s larger-enrollment 1AA class postseason play.

For Pine Lake, it was saddled with its first loss after eight straight wins that set a program standard as to the number of consecutive victories earned during a single season. It served to complete the Pride’s season with an 8-1 overall record.

Pine Lake owned the No. 3 seeded status among the eight teams comprising the West Region bracket and matched up that standard against the No. 2 seed owned by East Surry. The affair also pitted the two teams in the group owning the highest such seeding among the teams still alive in the playoffs.