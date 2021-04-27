Familiar finish puts wraps around Pride’s unfamiliar season

It was an unfamiliar season with an oh-so-familiar finish.
Pine Lake Prep’s football team posted its first-ever undefeated regular season and advanced to its first-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association regional-level semifinals before having its record-breaking campaign draw to a close courtesy of a reoccurring foe.
The Southern Piedmont Conference co-champion Pride ended their bid for a first regional finals appearance after being soundly defeated by East Surry, 48-6, in a round-two appearance in the NCHSAA’s larger-enrollment 1AA class postseason play.
For Pine Lake, it was saddled with its first loss after eight straight wins that set a program standard as to the number of consecutive victories earned during a single season. It served to complete the Pride’s season with an 8-1 overall record.
Pine Lake owned the No. 3 seeded status among the eight teams comprising the West Region bracket and matched up that standard against the No. 2 seed owned by East Surry. The affair also pitted the two teams in the group owning the highest such seeding among the teams still alive in the playoffs.
As it turned out, the game marked a rematch between entries from the same two programs that also squared off in what at the time was Pine Lake’s first-ever postseason appearance during the 2016 season. The Pride was dealt a 42-0 decision in that NCHSAA 1AA first-round affair by East Surry that also ended the former’s playoff debut.
A similar situation wound up unfolding in the two teams’ return engagement.
Pine Lake’s preferred ground-oriented attack that had seen it run more times than pass in all but one previous contest and resulted in a per-game average of more than 205 rushing yards per contest was held to less than 50 yards total by a stout Cardinals defensive game plan.
As a result, the Pride was forced to try and turn to its passing game for progress. PLP senior quarterback Vic Garrido filled the night’s airways with 43 pass attempts, completing 22 of them for 222 yards and a touchdown. The QB also accounted for 26 of the 45 hard-to-find rushing yards.
The lone bright spot on the scoreboard for Pine Lake came in the third quarter. Trailing by a 21-0 count at the intermission break, Garrido capped a third-period drive on a 10-yard scoring strike to Jack Baldwin. The ensuring conversion attempt was denied, also ending the points production by the Pride.
Pine Lake allowed the most points to an opponent during a single game all season, a fact underlined by the surrendering of the game’s final 20 points in the final quarter alone.
The managing of a mere touchdown also marked the fewest points posted by the Pride in a single outing all season as well.
The defeat came in the equivalent of the NCHSAA 1AA West Region semifinals, ousting Pine Lake Prep one step shy of reaching its program’s first-ever regional finals.
The advancing into the second round of this unusual high school football spring season also enabled the Pride to emerge as the only Iredell Country entry to make it that far into this unique season’s playoffs.
The loss also ended another PLP program’s era of competition in its current classification. Beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year that is expecting to return football to its more traditional time of the calendar year, Pine Lake will be competing as a member of the state’s 2A class for the first-time ever in the history of its athletic program.