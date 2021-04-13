Familiarity strikes again at feet for Charlotte men’s soccer team

Feel familiar?

It should.

On the strength of yet another goal from a leading source with local connections, the nationally-ranked Charlotte men’s soccer team remains on a 10-year-long record roll.

Mooresville athlete and current 49ers’ junior forward Preston Popp poked in his team-leading fifth goal of the season midway the first half and the defense yet again made it stick in Charlotte’s 1-0 edging of fellow Conference USA member Florida Atlantic.

Charlotte snared its fifth straight win and remained undefeated in the C-USA, efforts that also provided additional support of its No. 14 ranking in the latest NCAA men’s soccer Division I poll.

The effort pushed the 49ers to the 5-2-1 mark overall while moving them to 5-0 in the league to protect the outright first-place status.

Popp received a pass from a teammate, dodged a defender and deposited a shot from just six yards out past the Owls’ keeper to register the strike.

As it turned out, that was all the offense Charlotte needed. The 49ers logged in with their fourth straight shutout and stretched the number of minutes denying an opponent access to the net to the 450 mark.