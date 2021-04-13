Familiarity strikes again at feet for Charlotte men’s soccer team

Feel familiar?
It should.
On the strength of yet another goal from a leading source with local connections, the nationally-ranked Charlotte men’s soccer team remains on a 10-year-long record roll.
Mooresville athlete and current 49ers’ junior forward Preston Popp poked in his team-leading fifth goal of the season midway the first half and the defense yet again made it stick in Charlotte’s 1-0 edging of fellow Conference USA member Florida Atlantic.
Charlotte snared its fifth straight win and remained undefeated in the C-USA, efforts that also provided additional support of its No. 14 ranking in the latest NCAA men’s soccer Division I poll.
The effort pushed the 49ers to the 5-2-1 mark overall while moving them to 5-0 in the league to protect the outright first-place status.
Popp received a pass from a teammate, dodged a defender and deposited a shot from just six yards out past the Owls’ keeper to register the strike.
As it turned out, that was all the offense Charlotte needed. The 49ers logged in with their fourth straight shutout and stretched the number of minutes denying an opponent access to the net to the 450 mark.
Popp made good on the one of his team high three shots on goal pad his personal account in both regards.
The solid start within the C-USA ranks accounts for Charlotte’s best such streak since beginning the 2010 season 6-0 in what was then the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The chance comes to match that mark when the 49ers close out the at-home segment of the regular season schedule when hosting Florida International University on Wednesday afternoon.