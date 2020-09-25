Family members take flight to capture MGC Member-Guest title

Brotherly love.
That for the most part is what wound up filling the fairway to the fullest following play in the annual Member-Guest Golf Tournament taking place at the Mooresville Golf Club.
All-in-the-same-family members Mike Cabe, the MGC member, and younger brother Davey Cabe, filling the role of a guest, fashioned what wound up being the winning tally to emerge with the right to don the title and take home the two individualized glass trophies recognizing them as this year’s MGC Member-Guest champions.
Play in the affair was held over the course of two days and encompassing a total of 36 holes earlier this week.
The winning two-player tandem tallied a total of a combination of scores and points registered under the affair’s dual-format scoring process to merit the right to capture this year’s crown. It’s the first time the two have teamed together to fashion a first-place finish in such a marquee event. The playing of the member-guest affair accounted for one of the final major events catering specifically to club members to take place on this year’s schedule at MGC.
The Cabes used their overall championship to also accompany their respective flight title also snared during the course of the competition.
In the overall club championship competition, the pairing of member Joe Summerville and guest David Conrad settled for runner-up honors. The twosome did so after fashioning a first-place finish in their Stewart Flight named in honor of the late PGA player Payne Stewart.
Play in the event was divided into a number of divisions in order to allow as many members and their guests as possible to join the list of winners. All total, the tournament featured as many as nine different flights, each of them named in honor of past and/or present well-known professional golfers.
On their particular part, the champion Cabes hailed from their Norman Flight named on behalf of longtime PGA player Greg Norman.
Within each of the respective flights, both the winning two-player team as well as the duo forming the runner-up entry were recognized during the course of the final round’s post-play awards ceremony.
Respective flight champions and second-place finishers were as follows:
Norman Flight: Mike and Davey Cabe, champions; Jeff and Jeffrey Jenkins, runner-up.
Stewart Flight: Joe Summerville and David Conrad, champions; Lindsay Carroll and Mason Jones, runner-up.
Jones Flight: Paul Wilson and John Wilson, champions; Steve Brevig and Brian Brevig, runner-up.
Nelson Flight: Joe Greene and Chad Greene, champions; Tom Sadowski and Fred Wanke, runner-up.
Hogan Flight: Donnie Moore and Matthew Behrendt, champions; Shaun Peters and Michael Peters, runner-up.
Snead Flight: Tim Peterson and David Peterson, champions; Dale Bolick and Ryan Bolick, runner up.
Player Flight: Ed Bjorgen and Dakota Bjorgen, champions; Chris Beaver and Chad Flowe, runner-up.
Player Flight: Tom Masucci and Eric Hannagan, champions; Jim Harmon and Naresh Rajah, runner-up.
Nicklaus Flight: Jason Meadows and Andy Beaver, champions; Rock Pickard and John Carroll, runner-up.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!