Family members take flight to capture MGC Member-Guest title

Brotherly love.

That for the most part is what wound up filling the fairway to the fullest following play in the annual Member-Guest Golf Tournament taking place at the Mooresville Golf Club.

All-in-the-same-family members Mike Cabe, the MGC member, and younger brother Davey Cabe, filling the role of a guest, fashioned what wound up being the winning tally to emerge with the right to don the title and take home the two individualized glass trophies recognizing them as this year’s MGC Member-Guest champions.

Play in the affair was held over the course of two days and encompassing a total of 36 holes earlier this week.

The winning two-player tandem tallied a total of a combination of scores and points registered under the affair’s dual-format scoring process to merit the right to capture this year’s crown. It’s the first time the two have teamed together to fashion a first-place finish in such a marquee event. The playing of the member-guest affair accounted for one of the final major events catering specifically to club members to take place on this year’s schedule at MGC.

The Cabes used their overall championship to also accompany their respective flight title also snared during the course of the competition.