Fans off the track continue to be part of host CMS site’s action

Not all of the action taking place out on the track in NASCAR’s final appearance closest to Mooresville for this season will be limited to just the ones driving the cars.

Not in the least.

With state protocols around social distancing limiting the number of fans who can take part in the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, the Charlotte Motor Speedway and its partners have created a bevy of virtual opportunities for fans to stay connected and be part of the action-packed weekend at America’s Home for Racing.

“We share the disappointment of so many of our fans who cannot join us this weekend for the Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, but we won’t let the pandemic keep us from providing them with a memorable experience,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With the help of some of our key partners, we’ve created a bevy of options for fans to stay connected with us, win some cool prizes and be a part of this unique race weekend no matter where or how they are watching.

Below are a few of the unique virtual fan engagement opportunities fans can enjoy leading up to and during this weekend’s action:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}