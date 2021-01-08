Fastest afoot extends Blue Devils I-Meck cross country win streak

As it turned out, each and every one of Mooresville’s finishers filled positions that proved pivotal to the team’s ultimate cause.

That was the case as nearest challenger Lake Norman provided the bulk of the challenge for top team bragging rights.

The Wildcats, also among the teams in contention, housed both the meet medalist and the runner-up and surrounded those showings with nearly enough complementary efforts to also product a winning total.

Lake Norman’s Griffin Horner chimed in with a first-place finish overall to surface as the I-Meck’s overall medalist for this season shortened somewhat by the presence of COVID-19. Giving Lake Norman a powerful one-two punch at the top, teammate Gavin Sweeney logged in with a second-place finish overall to give the home of the Wildcats each of the title meet’s top two finishers.

Also using their efforts to help aid the team’s close call included Brad Mankus, Dalton Graves and Carter Guerrin. All of Lake Norman’s runners finished 11th or higher in the affair’s final pecking order.

The second-place finish by the team also secured Lake Norman an automatic bid into the coronavirus-limited NCHSAA 4A West Regional title meet that will be held later this week also at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park.

The state 4A regional affair will be held on Friday to determine teams and individual qualifiers earning the right to reach later this month’s NCHAA 4A state finals slated to take place on the Holiday Inn Express Cross Country course at Kernersville’s Ivey M. Redmon Park on Jan.22.