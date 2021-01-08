Fastest afoot extends Blue Devils I-Meck cross country win streak

Mooresville High School’s boys cross country crew is once again the fastest afoot for the longest amount of time in the I-Meck Conference ranks.
Riding a wave of finishers all fashioning final placements among the top-10 fastest overall, the Blue Devils stretched their current program’s consecutive streak of top team performances opposite countering circuit competition with yet another gold-medal winning effort gleamed in earlier this week’s I-Meck Conference Cross Country Championship Meet.
The Devils, considered one of the field’s top contenders for the coveted crown entering the title affair, supported that billing by the closest margin possible when taking the team title by a slim one-point margin over the next-nearest entry in the field.
The I-Meck crowning event was conducted on the same Larry MacAfee cross country course laid out inside Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park where Mooresville made previous season appearances and, by virtue of its repeating I-Meck championship trophy, will also return upon meriting an automatic berth into this upcoming week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional Cross Country Championship that will be used to determine qualifiers for later this month’s 4A class tilt race.
Mooresville used its most recent performance to back the billing as one of the area’s top teams.
The Blue Devils accumulated a team total of 29 points that just did edge the total of 30 points posted by eventual runner-up and crosstown i-Meck rival Lake Norman. The one-two punch provided the immediate area with the top two teams among all league entries housing enough runners to tally a team score.
“This was a race,’’ said Keven Gregg, Mooresville‘s head cross country coach, “in which every inch and every point truly counted. The boys gave it their all. We are all extremely proud of how they fought.”
The Devils entered the affair with the full knowledge that ever team point would prove pivotal. As it turned out, they gathered in just enough of them to fashion the first-place finish.
For the victors, they wound up housing all five of their contributing sets of feet among the fastest nine runners to cross the close-knit competition’s start/finish line.
The Devils’ Tanner Smith topped the team charts with his overall third-place finish that once again cemented his status as the team’s ace. Also for the conference champs, the cast comprised of, in order of respective finishes, Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar, Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning clocked in with finishes of fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall placements of their fastest five finishers to achieve a team score.
As it turned out, each and every one of Mooresville’s finishers filled positions that proved pivotal to the team’s ultimate cause.
That was the case as nearest challenger Lake Norman provided the bulk of the challenge for top team bragging rights.
The Wildcats, also among the teams in contention, housed both the meet medalist and the runner-up and surrounded those showings with nearly enough complementary efforts to also product a winning total.
Lake Norman’s Griffin Horner chimed in with a first-place finish overall to surface as the I-Meck’s overall medalist for this season shortened somewhat by the presence of COVID-19. Giving Lake Norman a powerful one-two punch at the top, teammate Gavin Sweeney logged in with a second-place finish overall to give the home of the Wildcats each of the title meet’s top two finishers.
Also using their efforts to help aid the team’s close call included Brad Mankus, Dalton Graves and Carter Guerrin. All of Lake Norman’s runners finished 11th or higher in the affair’s final pecking order.
The second-place finish by the team also secured Lake Norman an automatic bid into the coronavirus-limited NCHSAA 4A West Regional title meet that will be held later this week also at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park.
The state 4A regional affair will be held on Friday to determine teams and individual qualifiers earning the right to reach later this month’s NCHAA 4A state finals slated to take place on the Holiday Inn Express Cross Country course at Kernersville’s Ivey M. Redmon Park on Jan.22.