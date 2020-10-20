Fastest first to fill field for final four in Cup Series finale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You gotta want it, man,” an exuberant Logano said. “What an amazing team this is. Oh my goodness. Pit stops put us in position and got us the lead.”

It marks the fourth time that Logano has made it as far as the playoffs’ fourth and final round. It’s also the first time he has made it this far since capturing his only career Cup crown in 2018.

“It’s on your mind every lap,’’ said Logano of the pressure cooker coming with the championship quest. “You come into this race knowing that if you win this thing, you have an amazing advantage. I can’t believe it, especially the way the beginning of the race was going, running back there around 10th and not scoring any points.”

Fast forward, though, to the finish.

The favorable verdict mirroring the manner in which he fashioned on his way towards winning the ’18 title marked the victor’s 26th career Cup victory and accounted for his third triumph of the season.

While it was his first since the season’s schedule resumed after being suspended under the COVID-19 conditions, Logano can find some satisfaction over the fact that his previous winning performance took place at the same Phoenix Raceway site that will also serve as the host of this year’s championship contest.