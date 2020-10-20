Fastest first to fill field for final four in Cup Series finale

Fast forward to the final four.
One of the area-based entries involved in the championship chase for this season’s coveted NASCAR Cup Series title followed the quickest path possible to sew up an appearance in the crown-clinching finale.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano, the 2018 champion, booked his particular presence into the field of final four entries in contention for the trophy on the strength of his first-place finish in this past weekend’s running of the Hollywood Casino 400 held at Kansas Speedway.
The effort unfolded in the opening of the three-race semifinal segment of the current ongoing NASCAR Cup Series postseason that served to enable Logano to become the first finalist qualifier in what was also the initial event of the Round of 8. As a result, he banked a berth in the winner-take-all Championship 4 affair on tap to take place early next month.
“We are going racing for a championship again,’’ said a well-masked – as required due to ongoing concerns over the presence as well as the spread of COVID-19 – Logano from the socially-distanced Victory Lane following the feat. “Heck yeah!”
After a late-race caution shuffled the field a final time, Logano was able to capitalize on some quick work on the part of his Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford pit crew allowing him to garner the lead during the ensuing restart. He was then able to fend off the challenge engineered by the eventual runner-up to pick up the win.
“You gotta want it, man,” an exuberant Logano said. “What an amazing team this is. Oh my goodness. Pit stops put us in position and got us the lead.”
It marks the fourth time that Logano has made it as far as the playoffs’ fourth and final round. It’s also the first time he has made it this far since capturing his only career Cup crown in 2018.
“It’s on your mind every lap,’’ said Logano of the pressure cooker coming with the championship quest. “You come into this race knowing that if you win this thing, you have an amazing advantage. I can’t believe it, especially the way the beginning of the race was going, running back there around 10th and not scoring any points.”
Fast forward, though, to the finish.
The favorable verdict mirroring the manner in which he fashioned on his way towards winning the ’18 title marked the victor’s 26th career Cup victory and accounted for his third triumph of the season.
While it was his first since the season’s schedule resumed after being suspended under the COVID-19 conditions, Logano can find some satisfaction over the fact that his previous winning performance took place at the same Phoenix Raceway site that will also serve as the host of this year’s championship contest.
Logano entered the race residing in fifth-place in the standings that placed him just outside the four-man cutoff. With his win, though, he became the first in the field overall and from the area to automatically seal his placement in the finale. Other fellow area entries still have some work to do to accomplish the same.
Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski clocked in with a third-place finish to somewhat steady his status, while Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing settled for a ninth-place finish to keep his crown hopes alive. Mooresville’s Kurt Busch, pilot for Chip Ganassi Racing, settled for a 38th-place finish that served to put his title-hopes in a near must-win situation.
