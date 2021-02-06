Feeling fresh from rest, Mooresville nets season’s first win

It felt good to be back.

In fact, it was the best feeling so far this season for Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team.

Returning to the court for the first time in precisely one day more than a three-week span ,the Blue Devils allowed the wait to be worthwhile and the added – if perhaps not anticipated – preparation time pay off courtesy of a 47-36 triumph over non-conference foe Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

With the win, Mooresville – having undergone the unexpected mid-schedule break from action in large part due to the fact that the I-Meck Conference put all their outings in a month-long holding pattern – secured its first favorable outcome of the season. As a result, the Devils return to play owning a 1-4 overall record.

Up until the welcome win over Kannapolis, all previous of Mooresville’s games had been held against common in-conference counterparts. That was initially the plan entering regular-season play.

However, when the I-Meck made the call to put all of its six teams in self-imposed quarantine in the wake of COVID-19, the girls basketball program was allowed to look out of league play to secure additional games.

