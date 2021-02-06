Feeling fresh from rest, Mooresville nets season’s first win

It felt good to be back.
In fact, it was the best feeling so far this season for Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team.
Returning to the court for the first time in precisely one day more than a three-week span ,the Blue Devils allowed the wait to be worthwhile and the added – if perhaps not anticipated – preparation time pay off courtesy of a 47-36 triumph over non-conference foe Kannapolis A.L. Brown.
With the win, Mooresville – having undergone the unexpected mid-schedule break from action in large part due to the fact that the I-Meck Conference put all their outings in a month-long holding pattern – secured its first favorable outcome of the season. As a result, the Devils return to play owning a 1-4 overall record.
Up until the welcome win over Kannapolis, all previous of Mooresville’s games had been held against common in-conference counterparts. That was initially the plan entering regular-season play.
However, when the I-Meck made the call to put all of its six teams in self-imposed quarantine in the wake of COVID-19, the girls basketball program was allowed to look out of league play to secure additional games.
The one-time meeting with A.L. Brown wound up accounting for the first of a limited number of non-circuit appearances on the part of the Blue Devils.
Despite being out of action since the middle of January, when the news concerning the I-Meck teams’ decision first was placed into effect, Mooresville showed few signs of rust in dealing the Wonders the home court defeat.
The Devils spread around the scoring attack and held a double-digit decision practically the entire second half before settling with the final 11-point verdict.
No additional individual information was available.
The affair also served as a preview, of sorts, for the two programs. Beginning with the 2021-22 high school sports year, Mooresville and Kannapolis will be fellow members of the same yet-to-be-named 4A class conference roster.
Fresh off netting the season’s first win, Mooresville was on track to face off against a second straight of a total of three in succession non-conference foe when playing host to Porter Ridge.
The Blue Devils resume the I-Meck segment of the season’s schedule precisely where they left off when making the short crosstown charter-bus trip to take on arch rival Lake Norman on Tuesday night in what will also be both teams’ first return to the league portion of play since they each first met on Jan 15.