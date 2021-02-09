Feeling from season’s first win fades fast for Blue Devils

That fleeting feeling.
It was one Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team felt all too fast.
The Blue Devils’ bid for a second straight successful showing of the season as well as opposite a non-conference opponent came up dry after dropping a 46-39 decision to Porter Ridge.
Doing so on a night inside the Devils’ home gym during which they also took time to salute their roster’s only upper-class entry, primary post presence Kate Stahl as part of a pre-game Senior Night tribute, Mooresville battled its way back from an early double-digit deficit to climb to within the contest’s closest contact by the affair’s end.
The Blue Devils squared off against the Porter Ridge Pirates in a pieced-together meeting on the part of both parties. The outing helped fill an opening in Mooresville’s season schedule. The Blue Devils are awaiting the return to the court of the majority of its fellow I-Meck Conference members which have been idle following a mandated rest period on the part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. That is now on track to draw to a near month-long close this week.
It was the one and only head-to-head meeting on tap to take place between the two teams.
Junior backcourt presence Chloe Harris captained the home team’s scoring effort with her 11 points that also made her the game’s only twin-figure points producer on the part of the Devils. Additional support was provided courtesy of the cast of Lilly Davis, Griselda Callejas and Seriah Davis.
Mooresville faced a sizable scoreboard disadvantage at the halftime break that resulted in the forging of a comeback attempt throughout the course of second half play. Once the Blue Devils trimmed the margin into single figures, it remained in place through the contest’s conclusion.
Mooresville, 1-5 for the season overall, headed back into action this week slated to follow up the resumption of the pivotal I-Meck portion of play for the first time in more than a three-week span against current undefeated arch rival Lake Norman late Tuesday night, by completing the slated non-league segment of its schedule when hosting Charlotte Garinger back on Thursday night.